Chris Appleton’s hunky new man, Lil Nas X’s buzz cut & the most disgruntled Madonna fan ever

TGIF! It’s finally Friday. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

THANK U, NEXT: Chris Appleton moved on with a hunky new man following his divorce from Lukas Gage. [Read more]

MEANWHILE: Lukas Gage unloaded on his quickie marriage to Chris Appleton and finally addressed those cheating rumors. ☕ [Read more]

ON A HAPPIER NOTE: Lil Nas X showed off his new buzz cut.

FIT CHECK: Richard Simmons shared a health update after startling fans by saying he’s “dying.” [Read more]

WEDDING BELLS: Don Lemon got married! 🥂 [Read more]

QUEEN OF MELROSE: This disgruntled Madonna fan became a new meme queen—and a style icon with an emotional story to tell.

@cosmo_queen_of_melrose

Being at Madonna’s concert be like #madonna #madonnaconcert #cosmo #queenofmelrose

? Vogue (Edit) – Madonna

LIVIN’ LA VIDA LOCA: Ricky Martin opened up about stripping down and wearing speedos in his new comedy series Palm Royale. [Read more]

PEACE OUT: This Black gay MAGA supporter announced he’s leaving the GOP after coming to the shocking realization that he’ll never be accepted. [Read more]

WATCH: A gay guy and his straight BFF decide to make a “home movie” and things quickly get out of hand in the new film Extremely Unique Dynamic.

OH FATHER: A gay, tatted up, body-building priest has been living his authentic life on Instagram and we just found out about it. [Read more]

FOR THE RECORD: Wayne Brady clarified the biggest misconception since coming out as pansexual: “Let me set you straight.” [Read more]

#QUEERTIES: Check out some of our highlights from last week’s Queerties Awards in Hollywood and don’t miss the 2024 Queerties Awards show, now streaming exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

