Chris Colfer was “absolutely terrified” to play gay on ‘Glee’ but says “I had to do it”

“When I found out they had written this character for me, I was thrilled. And then when I finally got the script was when I realized it was the gay character, and I was terrified.

But I just wanted to get out and be a part of the industry so badly, I just knew there was no option. I also knew that it would probably force me to answer and ask questions of myself that I wasn’t quite ready to do. So, I’m actually kind of grateful for it in a way because I think it kind of pushed me into a path of honesty with myself.

But I was absolutely terrified. And back then, people told their clients, ‘Don’t play gay characters because it will ruin your career.’ But again, I had been auditioning for so long and never gotten anything. There was no option for me, I had to do it. As scary as it was.”Chris Colfer talking to fellow Glee alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz on their And That’s What You Really Missed podcast about being cast as gay teenager Kurt Hummel on the musical comedy-drama series.