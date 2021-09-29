Chris Colfer recalls traumatic encounter when a man chatted him up in a bar

Chris Colfer… he’s that kid from Glee, right? Well, in case you’ve not been paying attention, besides his acting work, Colfer, has also got a successful second career as a novelist for children and young adults.

In fact, he’s just released his 18th novel. It started back in 2011 when he signed a deal with Little, Brown and Company to write two books for kids. Since then, the books have just kept on coming, and have landed Colfer on the New York Times bestseller list. His latest, A Tale of Sorcery, came out yesterday.

To celebrate, Colfer, who came out as gay in 2009, appeared on the Jimmy Fallon show on Monday. He talked about the book, shared a story about spotting a UFO, and also recounted a recent encounter when he was in a bar and another man attempted to chat him up.

“This weird thing happened. I was at a bar and this man came over and just started flirting with me. Like aggressively flirting with me and offered to get me a drink and all this stuff, and I politely declined because I’m taken, and he was like, ‘Oh, that’s OK. By the way, I loved your books when I was a kid’.”

Colfer, who is now 31, was shocked by the comment.

“And I said, ‘Okay, that’s not possible because the first one came out nine years ago, and that would have made you…’ And he goes. ‘11’.”

Yes, you do the math.

Colfer said the encounter, which left him very aware of his age, “Was really traumatic.” You can watch him recall the incident from the 3’22 mark below.

Colfer said that after working so hard on his latest novel and producing so many books in recent years, he’s looking forward to taking a little break from writing. Here’s hoping he explores some more acting opportunities, as he’s not done much on-screen since a cameo appearance in the Ab Fab movie in 2016 (although clearly the book writing has been keeping him super busy).

Colfer found fame playing Kurt Hummel on Glee when it premiered in 2009. He’s been in a relationship with actor and producer Will Sherrod since 2013.