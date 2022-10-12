Chris Colfer shades Lea Michele’s ‘Funny Girl’ run and not even Jonathan Groff can save her

The casting of alleged devil-diva Lea Michele in her Funny Girl dream role was met with highly polarized reactions. Some couldn’t wait to see the actress in the role they felt she was born for, while others were outraged to see her rumored abusive backstage behavior be rewarded so handsomely.

This range of reactions extends to her former Glee castmates, as well. While some lauded her casting, others have made their disdain pretty clear.

On a recent episode of the The Michelle Collins Show, Glee‘s most notable gay Chris Colfer established himself firmly in the latter camp.

A simple “no” would’ve sufficed, but this is way more fun:

The host asks Colfer to come out with them to their vague plans that night, which he immediately guesses. “Are you seeing Funny Girl?” he asks. “Oh, my day suddenly just got so full.”

When the host expresses further interest in seeing Lea, Colfer cheekily pivots to “Well, I saw Six last night, and that was amazing!”

“So you’re not seeing it is my guess, while you’re in town?” Collins asks flat-out. Colfer responds, “No, I can be triggered at home.”

We already knew that the Glee set was a guerilla battlefield, but the idea of this ex-Gleek getting war flashbacks at just the sight of Michele doing Fanny Brice just further cements it.

Even though Colfer’s comments came out just yesterday, they’re somehow not the most recent glee-clubber statement on her role.

Her right-hand gay Jonathan Groff just dropped a Variety piece this morning explaining how her Funny Girl role is single-handedly carrying New York City commerce on her back. Or something.

“When her undeniable star power lit up the stage in Funny Girl last month, the musical became the fifth-highest-grossing show on Broadway,” he writes. “By bringing big business back to Broadway, Lea isn’t just making audiences happy, she’s helping support the restaurants and hotels that thrive when Broadway draws a huge crowd”

Hmmm. A big statement for a show just blocks from Times Square, but we get anyone sticking up for their bestie.

At first glance, a random Wednesday morning seems like an odd time for an out-of-the-blue puff piece essay on a role that’s been filled for over a month. One could think they might’ve had it in the chamber to release ahead of any bad press, a.k.a. the Colfer comments.

However, it may actually have been attempting to get ahead of a different Glee announcement today. Apparently, a tell-all documentary on the making of the hit musical drama is in the works over at Discovery+.

The announcement has Gleeks scared for their sanity:

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ and ID are exploring the real story behind Fox’s hit series ‘Glee.’ The streamer has ordered a three-part docuseries from Ample Entertainment https://t.co/hLZ3ZT9FZK — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 12, 2022

Considering the horror stories that everyone from co-star Samantha Ware to guest drag queen Willam Belli had of Michele from their time on set, she may need all the good PR she can get before it hits.