Chris Colfer shades Lea Michele’s ‘Funny Girl’ run and not even Jonathan Groff can save her

The casting of alleged devil-diva Lea Michele in her Funny Girl dream role was met with highly polarized reactions. Some couldn’t wait to see the actress in the role they felt she was born for, while others were outraged to see her rumored abusive backstage behavior be rewarded so handsomely.
This range of reactions extends to her former Glee castmates, as well. While some lauded her casting, others have made their disdain pretty clear.
On a recent episode of the The Michelle Collins Show, Glee‘s most notable gay Chris Colfer established himself firmly in the latter camp.
A simple “no” would’ve sufficed, but this is way more fun:
@notbfiner #chriscolfer #leamichele #glee #gleek #kurt #kurthummel #rachelberry #funnygirl #shade #cringe #musical #theatre ♬ original sound – Ben Finer
The host asks Colfer to come out with them to their vague plans that night, which he immediately guesses.
“Are you seeing Funny Girl?” he asks. “Oh, my day suddenly just got so full.”
When the host expresses further interest in seeing Lea, Colfer cheekily pivots to “Well, I saw Six last night, and that was amazing!”
“So you’re not seeing it is my guess, while you’re in town?” Collins asks flat-out. Colfer responds, “No, I can be triggered at home.”
We already knew that the Glee set was a guerilla battlefield, but the idea of this ex-Gleek getting war flashbacks at just the sight of Michele doing Fanny Brice just further cements it.
Even though Colfer’s comments came out just yesterday, they’re somehow not the most recent glee-clubber statement on her role.
Her right-hand gay Jonathan Groff just dropped a Variety piece this morning explaining how her Funny Girl role is single-handedly carrying New York City commerce on her back. Or something.
“When her undeniable star power lit up the stage in Funny Girl last month, the musical became the fifth-highest-grossing show on Broadway,” he writes. “By bringing big business back to Broadway, Lea isn’t just making audiences happy, she’s helping support the restaurants and hotels that thrive when Broadway draws a huge crowd”
Hmmm. A big statement for a show just blocks from Times Square, but we get anyone sticking up for their bestie.
At first glance, a random Wednesday morning seems like an odd time for an out-of-the-blue puff piece essay on a role that’s been filled for over a month. One could think they might’ve had it in the chamber to release ahead of any bad press, a.k.a. the Colfer comments.
However, it may actually have been attempting to get ahead of a different Glee announcement today. Apparently, a tell-all documentary on the making of the hit musical drama is in the works over at Discovery+.
The announcement has Gleeks scared for their sanity:
EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ and ID are exploring the real story behind Fox’s hit series ‘Glee.’ The streamer has ordered a three-part docuseries from Ample Entertainment https://t.co/hLZ3ZT9FZK
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 12, 2022
Considering the horror stories that everyone from co-star Samantha Ware to guest drag queen Willam Belli had of Michele from their time on set, she may need all the good PR she can get before it hits.
smittoons
My ears could not bear more than 15 seconds of Michelle Collins and Chris Colfer together. Thank you for the transcription.
PhillyProud
On the one hand, I was really glad to see an openly gay character like Colfer’s on Glee. If i ever watch an episode with him singing solo, I have to admit, that I fast forward. There are notes that he hits that make my ears bleed. I just can’t handle his voice.
dbmcvey
At least neither of them ever threatened to defecate in a co-worker’s wig.
bachy
Has anyone seen the time Chris Colfer appeared on ‘Hot in Cleveland’ as Victoria Chase’s straight son? He was actually pretty good – and funny as hell. Very believable as a straight dude.
S5.E17 Straight Outta Cleveland
Man About Town
You were able to make it to 15? Five was all I could take!
Thad
It’s “best-selling author Chris Colfer,” you know.
dbmcvey
Yes. He can write. Is that a problem?
EddieB
“Triggered” by someone with some actual talent.
dbmcvey
No, triggered by the terrible way Michelle acted on the set of Glee. Pay attention.
inbama
Eddie had it right.
If you prefer to have a ‘nice” lady sing to you, stay home with your mother. That’s not how art is made.
dbmcvey
Hey inbama, you didn’t have to work with her. You don’t know wtf you’re talking about.
dbmcvey
I’ve only seen Youtube vids of Lea Michelle singing and while she has a great voice I’m not really impressed. There was one of her singing “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and it seemed note for note a Streisand copy. There was also no life in her face and she didn’t react to the ensemble.
I know a Youtube video and it was outdoors and probably in the morning but it wouldn’t make me rush to the theater.
Beachman
I couldn’t make it through the entire clip of her screeching. I found her awful….and living proof that the only good thing about the musical ‘Funny Girl’ was Barbra Streisand. It’s just not a good show, and the music only comes to life with a talent like Streisand.
And for it’s worth, I’m not a Streisand fan….but there’s no denying her vocal talent. Michelle….not so. I got nothing from her….I couldn’t imagine sitting through a 3 hour show with her as the star.
bachy
This sort of unregulated, vindictive bitchery is one of the things I really dislike about the gay scene. Not so much Chris Colfer’s comments, but the way the subject of this actress’ past is served up as a tasty morsel in a churning shark pool. It’s all shrieking fun&games until someone makes you the object of internet malignance.
We talk a good game against ‘bullying,’ yet blithely look the other way when it’s us doing the bullying.
Dingku
OMG, give it a rest. She’s a diva, a bitch or whatever. That shouldn’t follow someone forever. Has she changed? Stop hashing your butt hurt feelings continuously. She is now on Broadway in a show where a hell of a lot of other people are supporting their families and themselves. Support the industry!
dbmcvey
He worked with her. He can feel how he wants.
sfhairy
And a big eye roll at Chris. Move on.
humble charlie
whoever complains or is surprised about lea’s behavior has obviously never been in an actual college drama department (at least while you’re not having sex with them).
MikeM
Meanwhile, Lea is on broadway…
cuteguy
You reap what you sow. She has been getting away with her evil behavior for too long. She is an entitled karen and she will never change. Good for Chris for speaking facts
Rugby8
VERY dissapointed in Chris that publicly he reduced himself to One More Bitchy Queen.
We, collectively, should be better than that. No belting Broadway-style Stars? What would the queens DO?
Seriously- say what you need to privately, but, bitch, you should ACT RIGHT publicly.
I don’t CARE what happened 10+ years ago!
Grow the Freak up!
I’ve been around Far too long, and all of a sudden, everyone feels justified in “Speaking their truth”.
Have Some Class!!!!!!!
MrGoldman
Would y’all be upset of Patty Lupone threatened to shit in someone’s wig? NO! So calm down. That behavior makes me like her more.
cuteguy
You are one sick beyotch. How could you compare a living legend with a fugly loser from a two bit show called Glee ?