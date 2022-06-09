Chris Evans’ biceps at the ‘Lightyear’ premiere have Twitter thirsting to infinity and beyond

Chris Evans had Twitter turning the fan on high last night after walking the Lightyear red carpet looking like a gourmet snack. An hors d’oeuvre, even.

Evans voices the titular Buzz Lightyear, and it seems he arrived on the carpet last night ready to advertise. Between his bulging biceps, his rugged beard, and his Boston accent jumping out, this leading man was not letting the girls breathe.

the gray in the beard, the tattoo peaking, the chain, the outfit, the biceps.. chris evans is flawless pic.twitter.com/CuUJRFyMZ9 — hourly chris evans (@cevanshourly) June 9, 2022

love his face but lets just appreciate chris evans’ biceps here pic.twitter.com/1TOoDlI6H5 — chris evans files (@cevanstylefiles) June 9, 2022

hearing chris evans’ boston accent come out makes me.. feel things pic.twitter.com/5pNeZngVgH — eIena (@evanschalamet) June 9, 2022

my love language is reminding everybody in my life I would drop them for chris evans immediately pic.twitter.com/tDQ5AD2GZs — kay (@gaIaxyevans) June 9, 2022

chris evans being effortlessly perfect i cannot handle this man- pic.twitter.com/i6adboVdxo — comfort for chris stans (@safeforchris) June 9, 2022

Truly, his generosity knows no bounds.

In a nice gay tie-in, Lightyear notably features a lesbian kiss between Uzo Aduba’s character and her lady love. The scene was almost left on the cutting room floor, but the uproar over Disney’s handling of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida earlier this year put enough pressure on the company to get it reinstated. Diversity win!

If Chris’ premiere display wasn’t enough to draw you to the Lightyear side, here’s the trailer: