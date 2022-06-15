Chris Evans doesn’t mince words when asked about homophobes hating on ‘Lightyear’

“The real truth is those people are idiots. Every time there’s been social advancement, as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good.
There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before. But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human.”
Chris Evans speaking to Reuters Television about homophobes who are offended by the same-sex kiss in Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear.
4 Comments
wikidBSTN
Good lookin’ – and smaht.
CatholicXXX
Now imagine how much greater the outrage would have been if they featured two gay dads instead.
Gay women are popping up everywhere because they are the least threatening.
bachy
Chris is legit.
Bromancer7
America’s Ass has spoken!