For years and years, hunky heartthrob Chris Evans was best known as Captain America, the beefy Marvel superhero who bleeds red, white, and blue.

But now the actor’s ready to introduce the world to his next iconic character, and he’s already causing quite a commotion. His name? Bushwick Bisexual.

We know what you’re thinking: Huh, that’s a strange name—is it Eastern European, perhaps?

In all seriousness, we are (99%) certain that “Bushwick Bisexual” is not that name of Evans’ character in the upcoming romance Materialists… but this post from a “best of Chris Evans” fan account sure makes it look that way, and we have a lot of questions.

Chris Evans as Bushwick Bisexual in Celine Song’s ‘THE MATERIALISTS’ for A24 pic.twitter.com/n8Ir0HPTbC — best of chris evans (@evanscontent) August 21, 2024

Is noted ally Chris Evans playing a queer man from the Brooklyn burb in his new movie or what?

What we know for certain is that Evans is one of three major stars—alongside Pedro Pascal & Dakota Johnson—headlining the 2025 film Materialists, from A24 and writer-director Celine Song, whose previous feature Past Lives was one of the indie success stories of last year, earning Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay nominations at the Oscars.

Though plot specifics are scarce, Variety reports the New York City-set rom-com is about “a high-end matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man”—with no indication of which actor plays which part—while the IMDB logline is as follows: “A matchmaker’s lucrative business is complicated when she falls into a toxic love triangle that threatens her clients.”

Okay, so thanks to the use of pronouns we can assume Johnson will play the matchmaker stuck between characters played by Evans and Pascal, but there’s still nothing telling us that all three points of this love triangle won’t meet, right?

So, really, we don’t know for sure if Evans is playing a bisexual character or not. All we have to go off of is this fan account tweet, which…. is probably based off of nothing more than wishful thinking, sure, but a girl can dream!

Who’s to say Johnson’s matchmaker doesn’t set up Evans and Pascal’s two queer eligible bachelors on a date, only to fall for one of them in the process?

Whatever the truth is, the internet is already taking “Chris Evans as Bushwick Bisexual” and running with it:

chris evans as bushwick bisexual https://t.co/hhENgCME6N — rob spearing news & updates (@brokebackstan) August 22, 2024

There are way too many people on this app who think Bushwick Bisexual is an actual character name and not a bit. — Brandon Lewis ? TIFF 2024 (@blewis1103) August 22, 2024

do we think that’s his legal name https://t.co/57p9fTmVnm — zoë rose bryant (@zoerosebryant) August 23, 2024

what https://t.co/w2XKaQ09u4 — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) August 22, 2024

so many people taking this literally… his characters name is john he’s just a bisexual from bushwick https://t.co/AxrhydPrJB — connell (@mescuntsreborn) August 22, 2024

Look, if we’re being honest, we’re starting to think everyone’s a little Challengers-pilled (not that that’s a bad thing). The hit Luca Guadagnino tennis drama was also a three-way romance, which certainly leaned into the queerness of it all and did indeed feature “all points of the triangle touching,” albeit briefly. And, hey, maybe it opened the door for other movies to do the same.

Not for nothing, Challengers was (fabulously) written by Justin Kuritzkes, the playwright whose been married since 2016 to… Celine Song! That’s right, the very writer-director of The Materialists! Whose breakthrough film Past Lives prominently featured a love triangle, of sorts, too.

Now we’re not going to jump to conclusions about how this power couple likes to spend their free time, but we do know what kind of movies they like to make, and we think that’s means there’s a non-zero chance Evans’ Bushwick Bisexual could be making heart-eyes at Pedro Pascal’s character in the movie.

There’s only one more problem: Is that really what a Bushwick Bisexual looks like? The archetype has been around for much longer than the tweet about this Chris Evans set photo, and it’s based in some truth: There are a lot of queer folks living in the trendy New York neighborhood!

They just… don’t necessarily look like that. A number of X users with first-hand “Bushwick Bisexual” experience are taking issue with giving Evans’ character the moniker, noting he’s maybe more of a “Manhattan Bisexual”—yes, there is a difference!

This is a Manhattan bisexual if I ever saw one. The last time he was in Bushwick was three months ago for a date with someone with a septum piercing who was “nice but not worth the commute” https://t.co/WVW58wijZN — sam sims (@samsims25) August 22, 2024

i know a lot of those and i gotta say i’m not seeing the vision here. like first of all i don’t know any grown adult f*gs that carry a jansport — rob spearing news & updates (@brokebackstan) August 22, 2024

no piercings, no visible tattoos, that hairstyle, and those jeans with those shoes? wrong. sorry. cannot be bushwick bi https://t.co/gNUcojcZiP — sippin on that ?? (@vivafalastin) August 22, 2024

So what’s the truth? Is Chris Evans’ character (IMDB says he’s named John, which isn’t nearly as exciting) actually from Bushwick? Is he bisexual? Have we just written an entire article about something completely made up that will have nothing to do with the movie itself?

All will be revealed when Materialists hits theaters, likely some time in 2025!