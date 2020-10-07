Chris Evans just showed off all his hidden tattoos and fans are parched

Actor Chris Evans has made headlines yet again, this time after posting a video to his Instagram story doing a backflip into a pool.
The seemingly innocuous video has already gone viral for two key reasons: Evans has never demonstrated such a level of acrobatics before, and because the video shows that the actor actually has several tattoos covering his body. Evans has never shown off his tattoos before, apparently covering them with body makeup or having them digitally removed when going shirtless in his films.
“Last swim before the pool hibernates…” Evans said in the post. “It was freezing, I wonder what it’s like to be tan.”
The flip video is just the latest in a series of Evans’ posts to go viral. Two weeks ago, the actor accidentally posted an explicit photo of himself to social media. Earlier this weekend, the actor also tweeted an epic clapback at Donald Trump, following Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
24 Comments
Scribe38
Finally some good news in 2020
DarkZephyr
I’m surprised no nasties like Catholicslutbox are on here saying he got old and fat or “Chris Evans who?” or something.
Catholicslutbox
He doesn’t look old or fat, but those tattoos make him look trashy. They’re the kind of tattoos you see in prison movies.
I understand why they’ve stayed hidden for so long.
DarkZephyr
Ah, there you are! Whew! I was worried something had happened to you!
Cam
I’m kind of amazed. Normally in movies if they cover tattoos you can see through the makeup. So whatever they used to cover his up was really effective.
jayceecook
That’s not true. Most makeup does a good job as there are brands specifically designed to do such a thing extremely efficiently. Unless it’s a low budget film you wouldn’t see it. Also, the industry is relying less on makeup to cover tattoos, scars, etc and switching to digital “erasing” or “cover up”. How good a job they do depends on the software they use, time, and area that needs worked on.
If you’re seeing tattoos, scars, etc in most of the things you watch maybe take a look at what you’re watching. It may be dated, low budget, intentional, or you’re seeing things.
SoloMcDaniel
I really him being shirtless in Not Another Teen Movie and the first Captain America movie but maybe he didn’t have the tats then. For the rest of the Marvel movies and others like Snow Piercer and Knives Out, he was pretty covered up.
justgeo
Just destroyed his ‘hotness”!
DarkZephyr
I’m sure he’s truly crushed that the hotness he cultivated just for you personally is now gone in your eyes.
WashDrySpin
Chris you are an awesome supporter of gay rights but I rarely find chest tattoos appealing but again THANK YOU for your support!!!
jayceecook
He’s extremely handsome with or without tattoos. I like tattoos on dudes generally. These aren’t as bad as some people here are saying. You want to see how tattoos can decrease your “hotness” all you have to do is scroll over to Tyler Posey’s Instagram.
Though the funniest thing is y’all must have been sleeping on him for years because he’s had tatts since his career began. He’s shown them off in other movies and photos. Most of the ones seen here aren’t all that new.
montegutdude
Chris Evans is so hot, his pillow doesn’t even have a cool side. A little body art isn’t changing that. I’d freeze up like a deer in headlights if I ever met the guy.
EdIowaCity
Another reason — as if one was needed — to want to remove that cable knit sweater he wore so dashingly in “Knives Out”!!!
Awreathens
I love a man with tattoos. Good to know he has some, makes finding the reasons interesting and locations too
jayceecook
Not that hard to do. He’s talked about a lot of them in the past. He’s posted about them. He had a tattoo that he got removed because the translation of the Chinese word was incorrect. He has one that is dedicated to a best friend of his who passed away. I believe there is an Eckhart Tolle quote or something similar.
missvamp
as if he wasn’t sexy already. yummy!
Josh447
I ADORE Chris Evans but gotta say, some straight guys just don’t know how to fill a canvas. No balance no continuity. Tyler Posey is a perfect example. It’s ‘gee, I think I’ll throw a tattoo there bc well, it’s like ummmmm, just because’, and splat, another rediculous misplaced stain. They could never be art directors.
I love good tattoos on a hot guy if they are balanced and well thought out, but really Marge(s)…stick with acting. Because if there’s one thing you really do know how to fill, it’s a screen.
jayceecook
Sooooo true. To a point. I’ve seen a lot of straight guys who know how to avoid looking like Tyler Posey or that mumble rapper who looks like a puddle of regurgitated skittles that has been at the bottom of a dumpster for years.
I only have 5 and they look random to an extent but each one was carefully chosen to look good where it was placed and they aren’t near one another.
I don’t think Chris Evans’ are bad at all. Though if he starts adding more he should really focus on placement as his “canvas” if filling up in some places.
Max
he’s had some tattoos before. it looks like he’s gotten quite a few more.
succubus
trash
CityguyUSA
Parched wouldn’t be a word I would use; disinterested would!
andrew.agee
Tattoos are all the rage, but I just keep wondering how they are going to look when that tattoo that used to be on your abs in your 20s resides below your belt in your 70s.
Spidey137
While I’m not a fan of the tats covering his gorgeous bod, Evans is so genuinely kind and sweet, he could gain 100 pounds and still be hot.
Jack Meoff
So how long until he launches his only fans account?