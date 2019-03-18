Chris Hemsworth’s power bottoming energy goes viral

Not since Troye Sivan dropped “Bloom” has there been this much chatter about the art of bottoming.
In fact, there’s been a disproportionate fuss over big dick energy (BDE) for a while now, so it’s about time some power bottoming energy (PBE) took center stage.
Related: Tom Ford: All Straight Men Should Try Bottoming At Least Once
We did not, however, expect the moment to involve Thor star Chris Hemsworth and a quokka, a small marsupial native to Australia.
But this is the future we got, so…
While enjoying the natural beauty of Rottnest Island off the coast of Perth, Australia, Hemsworth befriended one of the resident quokkas.
And the way he tells the story, you’d think he was hired to play a quokka in his next film and preparing to go full Daniel Day-Lewis method acting.
Related: Is it time for the labels “top,” “bottom,” and “vers” to disappear forever?
“Spent 3 weeks crawling around the dirt,” the Avengers star wrote, “studying the Quokkas movements, mimicking their language and eventually gained their trust and was accepted as one of them, I now go by the name Quokkachris.”
But that’s all just set-up to the real story, which came after Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, shared her view of the encounter:
Gay Twitter had a lot to say about Hemsworth’s instantly-recognizable posture:
Chris Hemsworth might know a thing or two about bottoming tbh pic.twitter.com/XZTihdqDvg
— . (@champagnemijito) March 17, 2019
Chris Hemsworth might not be gay, but he's definitely a bottom.pic.twitter.com/F13TTH9xow
— Hotdog (@mr_wrabbit) March 17, 2019
Chris Hemsworth, a straight man, single-handedly one-up’d every single bottom in the gay community pic.twitter.com/OFTbH8Yvwf
— Me…I Am Matt (@ThePayneMan) March 17, 2019
Nature is beautiful! pic.twitter.com/RXHyKMrwJM
— Inteleon stan account (@csmith03) March 16, 2019
It's meeting the man of your dreams…and then meeting his beautiful wife. pic.twitter.com/vdiENzVqLI
— Karen M Skywalker (@KarenMPeterson) March 15, 2019
Wholesome Chris Hemsworth posting this and later checking why ppl are tweeting about him and seeing why. pic.twitter.com/GbHatvGbHQ
— STEVEN GONZALEZ (@StevenAGonzalez) March 17, 2019
29 Comments
Hussain-TheCanadian
Gawd dammit Chris marry me already!!!
ShiningSex
total bottom bitch LOL
enlightenone
Too many times I’m reminded how shallow and pathetic some homosexual males can be, clearly that includes you Queerty! A little “beefcake” is one thing, saying or insinuating anything more than this is…
OzJosh
Yup, this is hands-down the most pathetic thing I’ve ever seen on a gay site. Amusing only if you have the mentality of an especially stunted 13-year-old boy.
Hussain-TheCanadian
Dont even lie enlighten I know you clicked on the video (big smile)
DarkZephyr
I think its just meant to be in good fun. If you think its “pathetic”, perhaps you look down on bottoms?
pharaon.em.joe
What is pathetic and shallow is your comment.
Ashke113
Wow the things that get the short ADHD sex starved attention span of the homos these days……
DarkZephyr
Are you trying to play it off like you aren’t gay?
Thad
Yeah, yeah. Blame the quokka.
Billy Budd
Whether he is a bottom or a top, or straight, is irrelevant. He is gorgeous.
Jack Meoff
It’s all just tongue in cheek fun stop clutching your pearls ladies.
DarkZephyr
I actually agree with you, Jack.
Rock-N-RollHS
Tongue in spread cheek
SportGuy
Perfect position
nitejonboy
Jesus Christ, as if we don’t get a bad enough name already for being sex starved bitches, now we’re calling straight men bottoms for being in a position that’s totally normal, come on guys aren’t we better than this ?!!
Davidparacka
Nope! The better looking the man, the worse we get, right, ladies??
renzinthewoods
That is NOT a totally normal position…like a woman sitting spread eagle…it invites commentary, even if it’s only tongue in cheek…you see what I did there?
Itsonlythetruth
Stupid article.
batesmotel
The last thing he’s thinking while playing with that critter is being mounted from behind. He’s obviously unaware it would be seen as sexual to some gay men. I guess that’s how women in the me too movement felt being sexualized by the men around them. I just grab them by the…
mr guy
Kinda creepy tbh. Imagine the resultant “problematic” thinkpieces if this was a woman..or especially if this was, say, a lesbian and straight men where saying similar
truthseeker
Its been rumored for a long time that many men in Hollywood (not all) are secretly gay and perform “favors” for execs to get movie roles
Maybe he’s done that pose several times before. Who knows
slinky49
The thoughts that go through people’s heads truly amaze me when they manage to escape onto a public page somewhere.
Black Pegasus
Why was this article from March 2019 resurrected in December 2019?
Anyhoo, the reason why Chris’ pose is so hot is because it’s unintentional.
MISTERJETT
he was adorable in GHOSTBUSTERS.
ptb2016
Some years ago now on Australian sopa Home and Away a new character was introduced and I fell off the sofa, jaw dropped open as Chris Hemsworth first appeared. From day one I was in lust! And it was also obvious he was too big a talent for that show. Star quality from the off! One of the sexiest men on the planet! Don’t miss anything he does.
jaack
More muscles mean a true power bottom. I thought he’d be more of a switch hitter but Mary that bunghole in the air saying come and filler up. I’d give that the ride of his life.
RexRed
Walking up on this could easily provoke one of those, “What would Thor do?” moments…
nitejonboy
I like sex jokes as much as the next guy but to take a straight ally who is not doing anything remotely sexual in their mind abd making them the brunt of these jokes and sexualize them like this is wrong and reminds people of why we get such a reputation as being horn dogs who make everything about sex. Shame on you Queerty! And this is an old article did you really need to dig it up again ? No !!
Comments are closed.