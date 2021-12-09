Chris Noth on Kim Cattrall’s “sad and uncomfortable” falling out with SJP

And Just Like That…, the sequel show to Sex & The City, hits HBO Max today. Unsurprisingly, the major cast members have been busy promoting the eagerly-anticipated series in the media.

Actor Chris Noth, who plays Mr. Big, spoke with The Guardian about his iconic role and returning to the show. He was also asked about the absence of Kim Cattrall (Samantha) from the reboot.

When asked why Cattrall wasn’t in the new series, following a high-profile falling out between her and Sarah Jessica Parker, Noth, 66, said, “I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her [Cattrall’s] thinking is, or her emotions.

“I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close. I liked her, I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons. I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable.”

He was then asked if the situation between Cattrall and Parker put the rest of the cast in an awkward position.

“I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.”

Noth also said he was unaware Willi Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, was ill with cancer. Garson died in September but appears in the first three episodes of the new series.

“Most of us didn’t know. The last time I saw him was on set and I kick myself because I didn’t really get a chance to talk to him. He was extraordinarily fun and funny and there’s nothing to say but that it’s heartbreaking. It’s sad for everyone, and for the show, because I think he was going to have a really huge storyline. But he’ll be in it to the extent that he filmed.”

Garson also received tributes from fellow Sex & The City stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis. The women appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.

Davis, who teared up remembering her colleague, described Garson as “full of joy, and so incredibly brilliant and smart. Even being sick – which we didn’t know about in the beginning – he still brought so much joy.”

“We shot with him for a long time not knowing that he was sick, and then things got bad enough that we were informed, and so I think we’re all very grateful that we had a few days with him knowing that he was sick. We could talk to him about it, and he could talk to us about it,” said Nixon.

“That was a really important thing for all of us.”

“But it’s hard… I wish he was here, you know?” Davis added, welling up.

