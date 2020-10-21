Chris Pratt’s co-stars defend him for being problematic only to make things even worse

It’s safe to say that actor Chris Pratt hasn’t exactly been having the best week.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star has been trending on Twitter for days after losing an online poll for being the least popular Chris in Hollywood. This was followed by allegations that he’s a Trump supporter, which was followed by everyone being reminded that, oh yeah, he belongs to a super antigay church that believes homosexuality is a sin and promotes bogus conversion therapy.

Soon, Pratt’s co-stars from the Marvel Universe were rushing to his defense. Zoe Saldana, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo all want everyone to know that, yeah, Pratt may be a bit problematic, but he’s a really, really great guy deep down.

“You got this @prattprattpratt,” Saldana tweeted. “Your family, friends, colleague & everyone who’s ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth!”

“You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is,” Ruffalo added. “I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule.”

Meanwhile, Downy wrote, “What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my #brother, Chris Pratt… A real #Christian who lives by #principle, has never demonstrated anything but #positivity and #gratitude… AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value.”

Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, also put out a statement accusing people of “meanness and bullying.”

But Pratt’s A-list friends’ words of encouragement appear to have backfired, because all they seem to have done was draw even more attention to how ridiculous this whole thing is while making Pratt look pathetic.

Here’s what people are saying…

[twitter collectively decides that chris pratt loses in a game of fuck, marry, kill] chris pratt and all of his coworkers: pic.twitter.com/MbEgxDuj1m — “rachel” (@rachellobaugh) October 21, 2020

Chris Pratt cheated on his wife and then decided he would be a born again Christian who goes to a church that supports conversation therapy. So stop acting like he’s someone special. He played great characters but homie is absolutely terrible in real life. — maybe: clare (@clur19) October 14, 2020

It's kind of awe inspiring to see every straight guy on the marvel cast say Chris Pratt wasn't homophobic to them with zero self-reflection — Jenny Nicholskeleton (@JennyENicholson) October 21, 2020

chris pratt opening the order of service at his church pic.twitter.com/0BKTxc5rZU — will (@getwellsoongeri) October 21, 2020

brie larson: *gets death threats for being a woman*

mcu cast: ?

zendaya: *gets death threats for playing an originally white character*

mcu cast: ?

chris pratt: *loses poll*

mcu cast: i know chris personally he’s an amazing man ???? — archiekins ? (@sxlineas) October 21, 2020

Chris Pratt was the worst Chris BEFORE we knew his politics. Just use your eyes and see sense! — Mélian thee Maia (@MusingsHistory) October 21, 2020

The fact that Chris Pratt is genuinely butt hurt that people like him the least——LOL — #DumpTrump #DitchMitch (@TriStateGay) October 21, 2020

Brie Larson: *gets literal death threats for being a woman* The MCU cast: Chris Pratt: *loses a random twitter poll and follows alt right Republicans* The MCU cast: pic.twitter.com/QyZ2fV9ctj — inigo montoya (@brintybitch) October 21, 2020

The martyrdom of…. Chris Pratt? Okay. — roxane gay (@rgay) October 21, 2020

When folks refuse service or treatment to LGBTQ+ folks it's religious liberty but when Chris Pratt loses an online poll it's religious persecution and obviously the stakes are much higher. — Rebecca Green (@wordofgreen) October 21, 2020

anthony mackie: was harassed and targeted by racists after he became captain america

mcu cast: ?????

chris pratt: got called out for going to a homophobic church

mcu cast: pic.twitter.com/p3EvJY6Ke1 — tay tay binks ?? (@bbyodito) October 21, 2020

Chris Pine spoke out about anti-gay laws in Russia. Chris Hemsworth advocated for same-sex marriage. Chris Evans took on Boston's "straight pride parade". Chris Pratt belongs to a church that opposes same-sex marriage and sent people to conversion therapy. Just facts. — Andrew Wheeler (@Wheeler) October 20, 2020

white marvel men: i can excuse the racism people like anthony mackie, zendaya and don cheadle suffered and the sexism brie larson received but i draw the line at criticising homophobic trumpie chris pratt ?? — spookye ? (@irisckp) October 20, 2020

Imagine thinking Chris Pratt is the person most deserving of your protection right now. — Arielle Dundas (@ArielleDundas) October 21, 2020