Chris Renfro dishes on ‘Queer As Folk’ memories, dream TV reboots, & their male model crush

It was almost a year ago that we covered the premiere of Peacock’s Queer As Folk, a modern, queerer—and still super sexy—update of Russell T. Davies’ groundbreaking gay drama.

And while the series was sadly cut short after just one season (pour one out for yet another gone-too-soon LGBTQ+ TV show), it did at least get to introduce the world to a whole host of exciting queer talent.

Among them is Chris Renfro, a nonbinary actor-comedian-writer whose star is clearly on the rise. With a quick sense of humor and a sharp sense of style, Renfro’s quickly become one of our favorite follows—and it’s not hard to see why.

Since playing the fun-loving yet tragic (and tragically hot) Daddius on Queer As Folk, Renfro has also appeared on The CW’s sci-fi twinged Tom Swift, the final season of Showtime’s cult hit The L Word: Generation Q, Freeform’s beloved dramedy Good Trouble, and MTV’s 4/20-friendly movie Pretty Stoned.

Next, they’ll star in queer homecoming comedy Re-Live, co-written by and starring trans Emmy winner Rain Valdez, with more projects sure to come.

Somehow, we managed to find a break in Renfro’s busy schedule so that we could feature them in our rapid-fire Q&A series, Dishin’ It. In our conversation, the performer reveals which superhero actor inspired their first “little-gay-thought,” reflects on their biggest takeaway from the experience of filming Queer As Folk, and shares one of their biggest high school regrets (hint: it involves hot sauce).

Is there a piece of media—whether a movie, TV series, book, album, games, etc…—that you consider a big part of your own coming-out journey, or that has played an important part in exploring your own queerness? Why does it stand out to you?

There are a few pieces that are seared into the walls of my mind like nuclear shadows. Movie: Chris O’Donnell as Robin tied up in Batman Forever produced my first little-gay-thought; TV Series: Karen Walker and Jack McFarland basically formed my entire personality in high school; Album: Panic! At the Disco’s A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out basically forced me put on eyeliner for the first time at Winter Formal in 2006; Book: The Stinky Cheese Man And Other Stupid Fairly Tales. I will not be elaborating on that answer.

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, in your opinion, why is LGBTQ+ Pride an important part of AAPI Pride and vice versa?

Okay, hard pivot to being serious! It’s no secret that queer AAPI individuals often face discrimination within the LGBTQ+ community. On the flip side, there are so many AAPI people who are completely unaccepting of the queer community.

I think that AAPI Pride and LGBTQ+ Pride share important intersections and are entirely inseparable. Both communities comprise a wide range of identities, experiences, and backgrounds; recognizing and celebrating these intersectionalites is key to fostering real and actual inclusivity.

Promoting AAPI Pride within LGBTQ+ events creates a space of support and solidarity for people who feel marginalized and isolated. Conversely, incorporating LGBTQ+ Pride into AAPI Heritage celebrations provides an opportunity to challenge stereotypes head-on! When we come together—when we are loud, proud, and unapologetic—we normalize ourselves to people who refuse to see us.

I co-produce an amazing variety show, Gaysian AF, with my friend Jiavani Linayao where we do just that. We bring together the best, most diverse LGBTQIA+ Asian talent and showcase them in an over-the-top spectacle comedy show and it’s my favorite show I’ve ever done. Having so many people from both the LGBTQ+ and AAPI communities come together into one room and laugh for an hour and a half really does make all your troubles melt away.

We’re still not over Queer As Folk being cancelled. Beyond being an incredible gig with an amazing cast & crew, what’s one of your biggest lessons learned or personal takeaways from working on that series?

Being there with those people, for that period of time were some of the best months of my life. As time ticked away and we felt our little gay summer camp coming to an end, it became a real test in staying present and being in the moment. I remind myself that nothing is permanent and that everything is made to end—TV shows, art, relationships—everything is ephemeral in a sense, but there’s a freedom in that. I’ve learned that the best thing I can do for myself in any situation is find the joy in the now, and to discover the love for the people sitting across from you.

Who’s a fictional character you had a crush on at a younger age (or maybe still do!)? What do you remember loving about them?

The first fictional character that just totally randomly comes to mind is “Nyle DiMarco” from the long-running fictional TV show, America’s Next Top Model. It’s just so random if I think about it, really. Next question.

Your style game is truly off the charts. What inspires your sense of fashion? Who are some of your personal style icons?

Thank you so much! I don’t know if I have many style icons, per se, but I am really drawn to clean lines and fun textures. I’m attracted to designers from across the spectrum: Thom Browne to Gabriel Feliú (@sadboisjournal). I do take a lot of inspiration from my best friend, Fin Argus. At this point our closets have merged like opposing tribes on Survivor. Fin’s mom describes their style as “Dumpster Fairy” and if Fin’s a Dumpster Fairy, I’m a Trash Inspector with an addiction to online shopping.

You’re part of the cast of Rain Valdez’s first feature, Re-Live, which is about a woman who returns to her home for her high school reunion’s “do-over week”…. If you could do-over something from your teen/high school years, what would it be?

Oh wow… and I can only pick one thing? I would probably tell myself to chill out on the hot sauce and Del Taco Del Beef Burritos. I would say, “you’re going to develop really bad acid reflux in college and give yourself an ulcer. Cool it and eat some lettuce… for once!” That, or I’d invent, like, crypto currency or something.

Inspired by the fact that you’ve starred in reboots of both Queer As Folk and The L Word. If you could reboot and star in any other show from the past, what would it be and why?

I have two answers! I need to be a part of the American reboot of E4’s Misfits. The absolute chokehold Robert Sheehan, Iwan Rheon, and Lauren Socha had on me! I’ve rewatched that series no less than 4 times, and I will watch it at least 4 times more. And that’s a threat.

Also, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, duh. Not enough people are talk about Aaahh!!! Real Monsters and I’m about to throw a fit about it tbqfh.

Who is a queer or trans artist/performer/creator that you think is doing really cool work right now? Why are they someone we should all be paying attention to?

DIPPWADD!! (@dippwadd)—they are a mind-blowing make-up artist. I cannot adequately describe the intricate detail they put into their faces. If I had to put words to paper though, I’d describe their vibe like having a colorful acid trip while taking a Mesoamerican mask-making workshop lead by Satan. Does that make sense?

