INSTASTUDS

Chris Salvatore’s hot bath, Manu Rios’ rubber top, & Eliad Cohen’s new friend

By

This week Below Deck featured its first-ever gay chief stew, Lindsey Graham did push-ups for Herschel Walker, and The White Lotus got even gayer. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Chris Salvatore took a bath.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

Bryce Willard Smithe lit up the night.

Andres Camilo took a seat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrés Camilo (@andrescamilo___)

Sam Smith channeled Hannah Horvath

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

Rajiv Surendra went for a swim.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rajiv Surendra (@rajivsurendra)

Davey Wavey made carrot cake.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davey Wavey (@officialdaveywavey)

David Gandy kept warm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by David Gandy (@davidgandy_official)

Jordan Torres found his light.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @officialjt

Manu Rios posed for Dazed Korea.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manu Rios (@manurios)

Eliad Cohen made a friend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eliad Cohen (@eliad_cohen)

Sander Jennings ran a half marathon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sander Jennings (@sander_jennings)

Jared Leto walked the beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto)

Jack Laugher took a dip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jack Laugher MBE (@jacklaugher)

Adam Peaty checked himself out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty)

Jed Ismael saved a chair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jed Ismael (@jedismael)

Cameron Dallas got lost.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas)

Prince Royce got in the river.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prince Royce (@princeroyce)

Steve Grand showed off.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steve Grand (@stevegrandmusic)

Brett Morse brushed his teeth.

And Ron Revah bathed in mud.