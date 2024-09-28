Chris Stanley’s beard, Paul Sklar’s plunge & Ronnie Woo’s meat

This week a hot priest appeared on on Jeopardy, Kit Connor revealed his “intense” manscaping regimen, and Ryan Murphy weighed in on the Menéndez Brothers series backlash.
Here’s what happened on Instagram:
This week a hot priest appeared on on Jeopardy, Kit Connor revealed his “intense” manscaping regimen, and Ryan Murphy weighed in on the Menéndez Brothers series backlash.
Here’s what happened on Instagram:
And Patrick McDonald got on top.
Thirsty for more?Subscribe to our newsletter to indulge in daily entertainment news, cultural trends, and visual delights.