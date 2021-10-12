Christian extremists advertise “JesusWeen” on buses, urge people to let Jesus inside them on Oct 31

A group of Christian extremists are once again trying to co-opt Halloween (a.k.a. “Gay Christmas”) by turning it into “JesusWeen” and advertising about it on city buses.

No, this is not a joke. This is a real thing being led by some guy named Pastor Paul Ade, whose actually been pushing this “JesusWeen” agenda for a while now.

A photo of a “JesusWeen” advertisement on a city bus in Canada began circulating on Twitter earlier this week.

“JesusWeen is a God-given vision which was born as an answer to the cry of many believers who find joy in sharing the gospel with the unsaved,” the group’s official website states.

“The dictionary meaning of Ween is to believe and think. We therefore see October 31st as a day to expect a gift of salvation by receiving the Gospel of our lord Jesus.”

While it’s true that, according to Merriam-Webster, “ween” is a verb that means “to hold as an opinion”, it’s also true that according to Urban Dictionary, “ween” is a slang term for weiner or d*ck.

The god-fearing people behind JesusWeen say they want to do away with trick-or-treating, which they believe celebrates “ungodly images and evil characters”, and “use this day as an opportunity to spread the gospel” instead.

“JesusWeen has steadily grown and it’s expected to become one of the most effective Christian outreaches,” organizers say. “We will continue to work with Christians from different backgrounds on creative ways to reach our world with the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Here’s what Twitter has to say about JesusWeen…

They really went with jesusween… do they really have 0 self awareness. — Rena Foxtrot (@RenaFoxtrot) October 12, 2021

JesusWeen this, Peacocktober that, next you’re gonna tell me people want to fuck a pumpkin. — Audder Pop (@AudraciousRose) October 12, 2021

But the word JESUSWEEN is objectively hilarious I’m dying at this 😂😂😂 — Pamina queen of halloween (@pamina_q) October 12, 2021

“JesusWeen” sounds like… something else. — Caroline Hoy (@AhoyCaroline) October 12, 2021

Let the power of JesusWeen embrace you and fill you with his love. https://t.co/QSiIS3fb9b — Mister P. Paintbrush (@PickmanP_Brush) October 12, 2021

I am haunted by the JesusWeen bus.

The ghost of JesusWeen present, past, and future will be (i can't complete this sentence) — Jordan Kurella de Vil (he/they) (@kurellian) October 12, 2021

The evangelical knockoff of John Carpenter's Halloween; Jesusween — Valondar (@VK_HM) October 6, 2021

I only celebrate Jesusween. — Meliphocent Hoover (@Meliphocent) October 12, 2021

ACCEPT JESUSWEEN INTO YOU, SAYETH THE WEEN AMEN — pallendromeda (@pallendromeda) October 12, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.