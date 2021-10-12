Christian extremists advertise “JesusWeen” on buses, urge people to let Jesus inside them on Oct 31

A group of Christian extremists are once again trying to co-opt Halloween (a.k.a. “Gay Christmas”) by turning it into “JesusWeen” and advertising about it on city buses.
No, this is not a joke. This is a real thing being led by some guy named Pastor Paul Ade, whose actually been pushing this “JesusWeen” agenda for a while now.
A photo of a “JesusWeen” advertisement on a city bus in Canada began circulating on Twitter earlier this week.
“JesusWeen is a God-given vision which was born as an answer to the cry of many believers who find joy in sharing the gospel with the unsaved,” the group’s official website states.
“The dictionary meaning of Ween is to believe and think. We therefore see October 31st as a day to expect a gift of salvation by receiving the Gospel of our lord Jesus.”
While it’s true that, according to Merriam-Webster, “ween” is a verb that means “to hold as an opinion”, it’s also true that according to Urban Dictionary, “ween” is a slang term for weiner or d*ck.
The god-fearing people behind JesusWeen say they want to do away with trick-or-treating, which they believe celebrates “ungodly images and evil characters”, and “use this day as an opportunity to spread the gospel” instead.
“JesusWeen has steadily grown and it’s expected to become one of the most effective Christian outreaches,” organizers say. “We will continue to work with Christians from different backgrounds on creative ways to reach our world with the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Here’s what Twitter has to say about JesusWeen…
…I beg your pardon??? pic.twitter.com/uH7V03lnKg
— Trey Ferguson (@PastorTrey05) October 11, 2021
They really went with jesusween… do they really have 0 self awareness.
— Rena Foxtrot (@RenaFoxtrot) October 12, 2021
JesusWeen this, Peacocktober that, next you’re gonna tell me people want to fuck a pumpkin.
— Audder Pop (@AudraciousRose) October 12, 2021
But the word JESUSWEEN is objectively hilarious I’m dying at this 😂😂😂
— Pamina queen of halloween (@pamina_q) October 12, 2021
“JesusWeen” sounds like… something else.
— Caroline Hoy (@AhoyCaroline) October 12, 2021
Let the power of JesusWeen embrace you and fill you with his love. https://t.co/QSiIS3fb9b
— Mister P. Paintbrush (@PickmanP_Brush) October 12, 2021
I am haunted by the JesusWeen bus.
The ghost of JesusWeen present, past, and future will be (i can't complete this sentence)
— Jordan Kurella de Vil (he/they) (@kurellian) October 12, 2021
The evangelical knockoff of John Carpenter's Halloween; Jesusween
— Valondar (@VK_HM) October 6, 2021
I only celebrate Jesusween.
— Meliphocent Hoover (@Meliphocent) October 12, 2021
ACCEPT JESUSWEEN INTO YOU, SAYETH THE WEEN AMEN
— pallendromeda (@pallendromeda) October 12, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
42 Comments
Prax07
Nutjobs…religion, plus stupidity, never a good thing.
Bo Hamrk
They will go to absent minded scenarios to make them feel wanted. I want to start
Fartoweens. Now THAT would be a gas gas gas…!
Chrisk
Lame but then expected.
m
Ween, I think of penis. Jesus what?
Bo Hamrk
Anthony has a weener. I saw it
radiooutmike
When don’t Christians share the gospel?
Mister P
They made up the “war on Christmas “ but this war they actually started.
GrizzleyMichael
Wasn’t Jesus born in the summer?
Joshua333
I wouldn’t mind getting the “full picture” of Jesus’s Ween– I’m sorry
Bengali
If there is a Jesus (which I believe there isn’t) I hope he’s a man of color with a great body and between 25 and 35 years old. I’ll then at least worship part of him.
Tombear
Every time I see a hot, hairy chested man I get JesusWeen. Is that weird.
Bo Hamrk
Hey, he gave you two heads and we use them
Kangol2
“While it’s true that, according to Merriam-Webster, “ween” is a verb that means “to hold as an opinion”, it’s also true that according to Urban Dictionary, “ween” is a slang term for weiner or d*ck.”
Yes, but Halloween, which they’re playing off, comes from “All Hallowed Even(ing),” or “Hallowed Eve,” i.e., the evening before All Saint’s Day, a hallowed (holy) day. It’s an 18th century contraction of “All Hallowed Even.” So “ween” in the sense of “holding an opinion” has nothing to do with this, though these people are coming off as tiresome, fanatical weens, i.e. d!cks.
Bo Hamrk
Xmas originated from Paganoligy too. No one knows his actual birth date. I am Agnostic until someone proves and comments me to their side with facts
DCFarmboy
Just as the fundies have no idea the term come from a Christian holyday, Christianity has never taught that December 25 is Christ’s actual birthday. Of course ,the calendar we use is the Gregorian Calendar, named for Pope Gregory.
DarkZephyr
December 25th is not meant to be Jesus’ “birthday”, its the Feast of the Nativity of Christ. It celebrates his birth, but its not the date of his birth, the church never claimed that it was the date of his birth. Why should not knowing the precise date of his birth mean they can’t celebrate the fact of his birth? Also, Christmas is not a Pagan holiday, its a Christian holiday. Pagan holidays celebrate pagan gods, not Christian gods. Its really basic logic. Christmas was established NEAR the date of Yule in an effort to supplant it, not in an effort to BE it. I’m agnostic, by the way.
ipsissimus_clay
And that’s what I find so bizarre. “Halloween” is already a christian festival, it’s the name they chose when they nicked the holiday from someone else. They can’t even keep track of their own history.
AngryGayPope
Their website is just an excuse to get your contact info.
Creamsicle
I was 100% certain that video was from The Onion. I am questioning reality now.
Bo Hamrk
Reality left the house when 45 appeared on the horizon
Jack Meoff
I wonder if they are OK with jockofflanterns while celebrating jesusween 🙂
Bo Hamrk
We’ve cum so far from American Pie. Now it’s PUMPkin pie being assaulted
Thad
I hate Halloween. But I love candy. Maybe Jesusween is my answer. Or maybe I’ll settle for Christmas, Easter, and Valentine’s Day.
Bo Hamrk
These are NOT true Christians. They are wantabees and use their platform to stir controversy, hate and conspiracies’. They don’t have a satisfactory life so they tend to indulge in others pain. Shitholes. Ignore them and live your own life making them obsolete. Don’t pay attention to the people behind the curtain. They are just trying to control you and illicit a reaction to make them feel like they’re better and more superior than others. They want you to reply knowing they got the attention they didn’t get in life.
Kangol2
Miserable people often seek to make other people miserable. It’s a basic psychological principle.
blackhook
In the 21st century, who can possibly be dumb enough to $upport the bizarre Christian Babushka of Bullshit? Siriusly!
Matthewnow
Fartoween? My colon is loaded and ret-to-go. I’m ready coach, put me in the game!
Cam
Looks like the self hating closet cases just couldn’t keep Ween off their mind.
Kangol2
They can’t wean themselves off ween, Jesus’s or anybody else’s.
polybear
This is a decade old. The ad campaign ran on various Toronto city buses in 2011, and something about it was revived on Twitter earlier this week.
Fname Optional Lname
Jimmy Kimmel made fun of this in 2011. Pretty sure it hasn’t caught on and for those kids who are thrilled to get a bible in their bag instead of a Snickers bar, good on them – let them dream awhile longer and hold on to the innocence as long as they can.
Mr. Stadnick
I love how “christians” can put an ad on a bus trying to convert people and join their cult but imagine if a non-christian sect tried that. they would be the first to freak out! Hypocrites.
Fname Optional Lname
Can you imagine if Muslims started advertising a suggested alternative to an American holiday such as Halloween? Half the country would be farting blood till xmas!
Jim
The nuns at my school had no problem with Halloween. They gave out candy!
Some people just like to live in chaos !
SAD
David
Weenie morons…religion makes people stupid.
johnnymcmxxx
The last thing I want to see is Jesus’s ween.
THAT Steve
The church I grew up in had Harvest Parties on Halloween. They were lame but at least they tried
LightY
omfg Are you f-ing serious? Christians MY ASS. This is a REAL bad way of dissing Jesus’s name. If ANYONE is an f-ing ween(ie) it IS the Christians. This is NEVER, gonna, happen. It will always and forever be, HALLOWEEN.
winemaker
Wow, is this for real? For those out there unaware, Halloween is the day before All Saints day, a major religious holiday in the Catholic Church and was originally called ‘all hallows eve’ or hallowed evening. Like one of the commentators here, the nuns in our school gave out treats on Halloween and we had the day off school the next day to celebrate All Saints day. When I was a child, we dressed up in costumes and bothered the neighbors for candy and other treats. Sadly over the years this tradition of ‘trick or treat’ has gotten more and more dangerous with all the weirdos and mayhem done on Halloween that for the most part has spoiled things for the young children that in many places don’t go door to door anymore as it’s too dangerous. Instead their parents opting to have safe private parties.
abfab
Jesus came inside me twice–it was just after the Hunky Jesus Easter Parade and Contest on Castro. Holy mother of GOD!
abfab
Oh, and then a a child I actually ATE the body of Christ and loved drinking his blood on Sundays. More of that Father! And then I split.
CNY1983
i dont know how something as dumb as america-first-christianity could possibly appeal to 3 people. 1 ok. 2 maybe, but 3 no way, not with dumb ass shit like that jesusween. that would have me sailin.