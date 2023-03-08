Christian Siriano suffers major fashion emergency that could disrupt Oscars red carpet on Sunday

credit: Shutterstock

Christian Siriano is having a real-life fashion emergency!

The Project Runway winner is needing to heed Tim Gunn’s advice to “make it work” after a pipe burst in his design studio and damaged some gowns ahead of the Oscars on Sunday.

Siriano–who has dressed A-list stars such as Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, and Jennifer Lopez–shared a video documenting the water damage that threatened the gowns for this year’s Academy Awards.

“When it’s six days before the Oscars and it’s raining in my studio because a pipe burst… Hope these gowns are OK!” Siriano wrote on TikTok. “Wow… happy Monday to us.”

The clip shows water dripping from the ceiling as staff members try to salvage fabric, sketches, and boxes of garments.

The 37-year-old further expressed his aggravation on Instagram by calling the entire situation “THE WORST EVER!” in the caption. On the bright side, not all of his creations were lost as he noted “only a few dresses ruined.” Still, it may be a fraught few days as some stars scramble for replacement frocks.

Siriano’s celebrity pals were quick to send their well wishes.

“Oh no, I’m so so sorry boo, you are a literally spellcaster with that needle and thread,” wrote Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

“Omg!” added Queerties 2023 Drag Royalty winner Raja.

“PRAYING ALL IS SAVED!!!” commented former “Law & Order” star Angie Harmon.

While Siriano didn’t reveal who he is dressing at this year’s Oscars, he recently outfitted Angela Bassett for the Critic’s Choice Awards, Laura Linney and Christina Applegate for the SAG Awards, and Quinta Brunson, Nicole Byer, and Billy Porter for the Golden Globes.

Regardless of who is lucky enough to wear one of his designs, Siriano is determined to make them stand out from the crowd.

“I’m bringing back this idea of a return to glamour. I’m really focused on that,” he told Us Weekly last month. “Clothes can be very emotional for people and I want to continue to do that and build on that and grow … I want people to be overdressed. I want to bring even more drama.” The pipe gods definitely heard him this week!

Let’s hope the only drama Siriano sees for the rest of the week is on the Oscars red carpet.

Get a look at a sampling of Siriano’s fiercest creations on the some of the biggest celebs below: