Christian Tucci is the sexy emerging artist you need to check out now

View this post on Instagram
Christian Tucci is an LA-based writer & artist equipped with drawing skills that he completes with witty double entendres and puns.
He not only writes and illustrates. The former cake-decorator also has quite the penchant for photographing cakes… in cases.
His Instagram and Twitter are filled to the brim with his sketches and his now-signature “I drew this” captions.
Get to know the sexy up-and-comer in a Q & A with Queerty contributor Michael Page Wright.
Hi Christian! I’m just gonna jump right into it–as I do.
Hi!
We’re gonna talk a lot about your drawings but first: What do you want people to know about you?
I guess that I have writing samples and I want to work!
We always love a self-plug–how’d the drawings come about?
I was sad in quarantine and felt real purposelessness with my writing. So I just committed myself to posting one drawing a day, even if it was stupid or ugly. I started liking them and so did others, so then it stuck.
Why drawing?
I’ve drawn all my life, I have a BFA from an art school. I guess it’s just something I’ve always done, like in the margins of notebooks or whatever. They were a low-commitment way to stay creative.
How do you decide what becomes a drawing?
God… I don’t know. Usually, it’s just a silly thought that runs through my head. I either draw it immediately or save it in my notes app for later. Sometimes I have to force a pun, especially if someone asks for a drawing of a certain person or topic. It just usually comes down to, “Am I amused by this?”
As a fellow art school brat, I know this question can drum up a lot: Which piece of work is your personal favorite?
I have so many. Maybe… OH, there’s one of like, an emergency kit that says In Case Of Glass, Break Glass (Sorry).
View this post on Instagram
For a little existential-ness, which one would you say defines you the most?
See You Later, Christian Slater. In A While, Missi Pyle.
Which one is your least favorite?
I used to do, like, interpretations of song lyrics, which I wouldn’t do anymore. The ones that are straightforward depictions of a character or movie scene. Or like… direct quotes from Real Housewives. I’m finding my voice beyond these crutches, let’s put it that way.
Listen, Housewives-anything is great! Speaking of drama, have any of your drawings got you in trouble?
That’s a funny question. I don’t think so. I try not to be too controversial. Once, someone commented saying like, “Ummm I already did this” and it was like a sketch basically making the same pun. But that’s as close as I got to trouble, I think…
HAH! Have any of the famous people you’ve drawn seen it? Commented? Reached out?
Oh yeah, MANY! Julianne Moore commented on a post that featured her picture. America Ferrera reposted a drawing I did using her name. Jane Lynch actually now owns the drawing I did of her, and she reached out to thank me for that. That one was amazing.
View this post on Instagram
That’s amazing. How have your drawings evolved? What’s next?
I’m not totally certain, actually. I would like to put together a little book about them. New ones probably. Otherwise, I’d be interested in illustrating for say a children’s book or an essay. I’d like to get into more professional collaborations, if and when I get the time.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
One Comment
Jeepo1
Christian is great. He is a really nice guy and his artwork is fantastic. Please support him if you are looking for artwork that is different. His Deer Evan Hanson makes me crack up every time I see it. (I own a print)