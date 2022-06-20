Christian Walker breaks his silence over his father’s three “secret” children and… AWKWARD!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Walker (@christianwalk1r)

Self-proclaimed “free-speech radicalist” and MAGA troll Christian Walker appears to have broken his silence after his father, anti-LGBTQ senatorial candidate and champion of conservative family values Herschel Walker, was exposed for having not one, not two, but three children hidden from the public eye, all born out of wedlock to different women.

Related: Christian Walker, purveyor of Instagram thirst traps, is appalled by half naked guys at Pride

“Raise your damn kids 2022,” the 22-year-old former competitive cheerleader tweeted yesterday, which also happened to be Father’s Day.

Raise your damn kids 2022. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) June 19, 2022

Though it’s not totally clear, many interpreted Walker’s tweet as a direct response to those bombshell reports about his dad that boke last week.

Related: The Herschel Walker scandal just got exactly 3x worse

Herschel Walker has frequently criticized “the fatherless home” specifically within the Black community on the campaign trail and peddled homophobic rhetoric about how every child needs both a mother and a father in the home and blah, blah, blah.

Related: Former competitive cheerleader Christian Walker rails against trans athletes invading “women’s spaces”

Christian Walker, too, has been a vocal critic of men who don’t play an active role in their children’s lives. Most recently, he blasted Nick Cannon for fathering eight children with four different women, saying he represents “everything wrong with our culture.”

Nick Cannon is everything wrong with our culture. Knocking women up and then being too busy banging other women to take care of his children. Fathers, control your ding-a-ling, get home, and raise your damn kids. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) June 8, 2022

Needless to say, things in this family have gotten very awkward very fast.

In response to last week’s reports, Herschel Walker issued a statement today saying he has “never denied” the existence of his four children. He just didn’t mention three of them until now.

Here’s how people responded to Christian’s Father’s Day tweet…

I think he’s talking about you, @HerschelWalker. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 19, 2022

you’re really gonna go after your own dad on Father’s Day? — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) June 19, 2022

How many half siblings have you never met? — 🌻US 🇺🇸 still stands with Ukraine 🇺🇦 🌻 (@NicoleVCook) June 19, 2022

Are you talking to your dad? Cuz… 👀 — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) June 19, 2022

Fix your own house before you shame others for theirs — Reman Empire Respecter🍦🇺🇦🌻 (@pelhamfall) June 19, 2022

This doesn’t seem like the best way to communicate with him. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 20, 2022

I’ll tag @HerschelWalker for you — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) June 19, 2022

The look you get when you find out you have another secret sibling… pic.twitter.com/FgxBZrabxS — J (@jmsltd1) June 19, 2022

Happy Father’s Day to @HerschelWalker just in case he’s my dad too 🤷🏽‍♀️😁🤦🏽‍♀️ — Paula Dunn Brown (@PaulaDunnBrown1) June 19, 2022