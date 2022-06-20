Christian Walker breaks his silence over his father’s three “secret” children and… AWKWARD!

View this post on Instagram
Self-proclaimed “free-speech radicalist” and MAGA troll Christian Walker appears to have broken his silence after his father, anti-LGBTQ senatorial candidate and champion of conservative family values Herschel Walker, was exposed for having not one, not two, but three children hidden from the public eye, all born out of wedlock to different women.
“Raise your damn kids 2022,” the 22-year-old former competitive cheerleader tweeted yesterday, which also happened to be Father’s Day.
Raise your damn kids 2022.
— Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) June 19, 2022
Though it’s not totally clear, many interpreted Walker’s tweet as a direct response to those bombshell reports about his dad that boke last week.
Herschel Walker has frequently criticized “the fatherless home” specifically within the Black community on the campaign trail and peddled homophobic rhetoric about how every child needs both a mother and a father in the home and blah, blah, blah.
Christian Walker, too, has been a vocal critic of men who don’t play an active role in their children’s lives. Most recently, he blasted Nick Cannon for fathering eight children with four different women, saying he represents “everything wrong with our culture.”
Nick Cannon is everything wrong with our culture. Knocking women up and then being too busy banging other women to take care of his children.
Fathers, control your ding-a-ling, get home, and raise your damn kids.
— Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) June 8, 2022
Needless to say, things in this family have gotten very awkward very fast.
In response to last week’s reports, Herschel Walker issued a statement today saying he has “never denied” the existence of his four children. He just didn’t mention three of them until now.
Here’s how people responded to Christian’s Father’s Day tweet…
I think he’s talking about you, @HerschelWalker.
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 19, 2022
you’re really gonna go after your own dad on Father’s Day?
— KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) June 19, 2022
How many half siblings have you never met?
— 🌻US 🇺🇸 still stands with Ukraine 🇺🇦 🌻 (@NicoleVCook) June 19, 2022
Are you talking to your dad? Cuz… 👀
— Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) June 19, 2022
Fix your own house before you shame others for theirs
— Reman Empire Respecter🍦🇺🇦🌻 (@pelhamfall) June 19, 2022
This doesn’t seem like the best way to communicate with him.
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 20, 2022
I’ll tag @HerschelWalker for you
— Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) June 19, 2022
The look you get when you find out you have another secret sibling… pic.twitter.com/FgxBZrabxS
— J (@jmsltd1) June 19, 2022
Happy Father’s Day to @HerschelWalker just in case he’s my dad too 🤷🏽♀️😁🤦🏽♀️
— Paula Dunn Brown (@PaulaDunnBrown1) June 19, 2022
Christian Walker name all your half siblings challenge (impossible)
— Harry (@DocEgonSpengler) June 19, 2022
Bengali
I am not advocating for violence against this ignorant punk. I do hope however that this entitled brat mouths off to the wrong person…when that person is having a bad day. Let the cards fall where they may. Imagine being gay but denying your gay and say, “I just like men.” I don’t participate in Pride events so I guess I must still be heterosexual; not gay.
What a tool. I wonder how many brothers and sisters he actually has. I bet it’s more than are being divulged. Apparently only 7% of Republicans nationwide think baby daddy is a solid choice but for the state of uneducated Georgia, he’s their candidate. Imagine Herschel getting on the Senate floor trying to make a case for something and people on left and right scratching their heads trying to decipher the psycho-babble from the brain damaged, multi-personality moron that is Walker.
fredk3
if she’s lucky, a future guest spot on celebrity drag queen rehab. otherwise, bye girl.
jt1990
A black man having several kids with several different women? And hiding from them to dodge child support? Never heard of such a thing!
Essie
Not from a Black man running for the United States Senate.
nm4047
I appreciate the attempt at black humour, but you clearly accept that it’s not only black men that are guilty of this. Biggest difference in this case, the best (possible) part of this guy were left running down the mothers inside legs.
DK
Great Replacement Theory white supremacist Donald Trump is black? How many kids by how many different wives? Is Trump still paying off the porn stars he was banging while his mail order illegal immigrant bride was pregnant?
“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” – child rapist pedophile Trump on his child rapist pedophile best friend Jeff Epstein #TrumpIsAPedophile
Toofie
Hopefully the other kids continue to steer clear of Daddy and big bro.
DK
“Ivanka’s got the best body. I’ve often said that if Ivanka weren’t my daughter I’d be dating her…Is it wrong to be more attracted to your daughter than your wife?” – Trump
Not surprising wife beating deadbeat dad Herschel Walker has the same “family values.”
G R
The saddest thing with this FLAMING queen is that all that vitriol that he spews (unlike all the cum that he clearly swallows) is probably 78% for show and money. The contradiction of being that GAY yet deriding EVERYTHING about the gay community SELLS.
He’s another Roy Cohn, a self-loathing gay man and an anti-semitic Jew. He hated himself TWICE.
But now this kind of sh*t makes that sh*tter $$$$$$.
Hatred pays well.