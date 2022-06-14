Christian Walker, purveyor of Instagram thirst traps, is appalled by half naked guys at Pride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Walker (@christianwalk1r)

Self-proclaimed “free-speech radicalist” and MAGA troll Christian Walker is absolutely horror-struck by what the LGBTQ rights movement and Pride celebrations have become.

“I’m a bit confused as to when gay rights went from ‘getting married’ to walking around the streets with no clothes on in front of children,” Walker tweeted yesterday without offering any specific examples to support his claim.

Thought it’s not totally clear, we assume Walker is talking about Pride parades.

Evidently, the 22-year-old has never been to one or he would know that sexy shirtless guys and girls in hot pants have been a staple at these events since long before he was born. And most parents are aware of this when they choose the bring their children.

Nor does he seem to have a clear understanding of the LGBTQ rights movement, how it started, or how it has evolved over the last half century.

In Walker’s defense, he’s not gay. So maybe he doesn’t feel he needs to know this stuff? According to the former competitive cheerleader, he’s “attracted to men” but refuses to identify with “the rainbow cult.” He reminded everyone of this last month:

Pride month is starting so I’d like to announce to everyone that I’m NOT gay. I’m attracted to men but I refuse to identify with the rainbow cult. I don’t believe in indoctrinating children. My whole identity isn’t my sexuality. And I don’t go to gay bars. Don’t call me gay. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) June 1, 2022

After tweeting about how thoroughly disgusted he was last night, people quickly to called Walker out for his stupidity…

Honestly, its always been both at pride events, now they are just inviting in the world to see it. Pride parades have featured nudity since at least the 1980s. — Robert (@RobertNorCal) June 14, 2022

Pride has always been this way. People just need to stop taking their kids. — The Emperor’s Suit (@TheEmperorsSuit) June 14, 2022

By no clothes on do you mean speedos??? Like what you’re wearing here??? pic.twitter.com/9BwmAcVuSL — Nancy (@NSchneidz) June 14, 2022

The Pride parades have always been over the top. Only recently did more parents start bringing their children. This is freedom at its finest. It might not be for your family but you must stand for freedom. — Jilianne (@MissJilianne) June 14, 2022

it hasn’t it’s no worse than parents taking their kids to Hooters . — Rosel Ettress (@butterfly5069) June 14, 2022

Be sure to familiarize yourself with the history of the Stonewall Inn to have a true understanding of how the Gay Rights movement started. Spoiler alert. It wasn’t about marriage. https://t.co/CGqEhWy2pt — Jilianne (@MissJilianne) June 14, 2022

Worry less about the gays and focus on @HerschelWalker ! He seems to love saying stuff that’s not true. — Loren Ruiz Lopez 🍑🍑 (@LorenRuizLopez1) June 14, 2022

I thought you conservatives were all about leaving people alone and letting them do their own thing. Why do you care what these people are legally doing? Seems like a huge double standard. — BatTreesNotInkLooted (@Ryan71612117) June 14, 2022

I’m confused by the parents taking their children to events not appropriate for them in the first place… — 🪦ᴀᴊ 🕊 (@ajlieshere) June 14, 2022

We would also like to add that, for someone who purports to be offended by the thought of public nudity, Walker himself sure posts a lot of thirst traps on Instagram…

