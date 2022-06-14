calm down

Christian Walker, purveyor of Instagram thirst traps, is appalled by half naked guys at Pride

Self-proclaimed “free-speech radicalist” and MAGA troll Christian Walker is absolutely horror-struck by what the LGBTQ rights movement and Pride celebrations have become.

“I’m a bit confused as to when gay rights went from ‘getting married’ to walking around the streets with no clothes on in front of children,” Walker tweeted yesterday without offering any specific examples to support his claim.

Thought it’s not totally clear, we assume Walker is talking about Pride parades.

Evidently, the 22-year-old has never been to one or he would know that sexy shirtless guys and girls in hot pants have been a staple at these events since long before he was born. And most parents are aware of this when they choose the bring their children.

Nor does he seem to have a clear understanding of the LGBTQ rights movement, how it started, or how it has evolved over the last half century.

In Walker’s defense, he’s not gay. So maybe he doesn’t feel he needs to know this stuff? According to the former competitive cheerleader, he’s “attracted to men” but refuses to identify with “the rainbow cult.” He reminded everyone of this last month:

After tweeting about how thoroughly disgusted he was last night, people quickly to called Walker out for his stupidity… 

We would also like to add that, for someone who purports to be offended by the thought of public nudity, Walker himself sure posts a lot of thirst traps on Instagram…

 

