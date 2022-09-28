Christian Walker sobs as he questions his move to Florida

Remember Christian Walker? The ‘I-like-manly-men-but-don’t-call-me-gay’ son of GOP candidate Herschel Walker made a big deal a couple of months ago about upping sticks from California and relocating to Florida.

The rightwing influencer repeatedly took to social media to celebrate moving from a blue to a red state and praised Governor Ron DeSantis for introducing his notorious ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

Just last week Walker posted about how nice it was not to be walking the streets of Los Angeles.

Moved to Florida from California not even two months ago, and dang… it feels nice to not have to worry about stepping in human poop on the street when I go for a walk. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) September 23, 2022

Last month he hung out with DeSantis and sang his praises.

I moved across the country because of this man. Thank you Governor DeSantis for making sure kids are protected at schools. Thank you Governor DeSantis for protecting businesses and people’s jobs. And thank you Governor DeSantis for keeping Florida free. Best decision ever. pic.twitter.com/VQua46tkqZ — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) August 24, 2022

Well, it seems that the move to Miami has not been all sunbeams and rainbows. Earlier this week, Walker posted a video to his Instagram stories in which he revealed that leaving Los Angeles had not been as easy as he imagined. In fact, he said if he could snap his fingers and move back, he would.

In a subsequent posting, he said, “I feel like I’m going through the worst breakup of my life. That’s the best way to describe the feeling. I love LA so much so I’m heartbroken. I’m sure this is a transition period and I’ll feel better soon. See you at Starbucks tomorrow.”

He also thanked those people who had sent him messages of support or who said they could relate.

The story was reshared to TikTok by user @nicholas.politics. Watch below.

Christian Walker elicits little sympathy

Many of us know what it’s like to move to an entirely new area and to feel a little homesick. Or wonder if we’ve made the right decision.

However, online, sympathy for Walker seemed in remarkably short supply.

“He realized conservatives only like him as an online token and not irl lmao” said one person on TikTok, summing up the thoughts of many.

“Almost like he was sheltered in CA and FL is showing him the truth of ppl with similar mindsets to him,” said another.

Here are a few Twitter reactions.

What happened boo boo? pic.twitter.com/LddBOug2DB — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) September 27, 2022

I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Florida has reminded him that he’s Black and gay. 🤷🏾‍♀️ — E.P. Jones (@epjones1983) September 27, 2022

I know someone who left California for Texas, he got there a week before the grid failed & people froze to death, he then went to Florida, hates it, & is planning on moving back to California. — Shawn Williams (@shawniedw2) September 27, 2022

I try not to wish ill on others. It’s an ongoing battle. This kid is hateful. The hate he dumps on others… Well maybe a little suffering will be transformative and a learning experience for him. Maybe he will gain empathy for others. — This Place Sucks (@ThisPlaceSuck15) September 27, 2022

As a lifelong Californian too, it is so hard to leave the state because you realize how crazy the employment, tenant, etc. laws are in other states. Like, I’ll pay higher taxes if it means better safety nets — I Have Questions (@Nzinga_D) September 27, 2022