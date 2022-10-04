Christian Walker turns on dad Herschel in spectacular fashion

Christian Walker, the son of senate candidate and former footballer, Herschel Walker, appears to have turned on his dad.
Christian, 23, has made a name for himself on social media for his far-right views, and for asking people not to call him “gay”, despite being attracted to men.
Until last night, Christian was also a public supporter of his dad’s bid to become the next US Senator from Georgia.
Christian previously introduced Herschel at an event at Mar-a-Lago and posted Father’s Day messages praising him.
However, that all seems to have changed. In a series of tweets, Christian blasted his dad for “lying” and presenting himself as a “family man.”
I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us.
You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence.
— Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022
"I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us," Christian said.
"You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence."
He continued, “I don’t care about someone who has a bad past and takes accountability. But how DARE YOU LIE and act as though you’re some ‘moral, Christian, upright man.’ You’ve lived a life of DESTROYING other peoples lives. How dare you.
“Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it.
“I’m done,” said Christian.
Daily Beast makes allegations against Herschel Walker
Christian’s mom, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, was married to Herschel Walker from 1983 to 2002. She has previously spoken of an incident when Herschel held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.
It’s unclear what prompted Christian’s outburst. Yesterday, the Daily Beast ran a story about Herschel Walker. It claims Herschel, who has promoted himself as an anti-abortionist, paid for a girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009.
Herschel Walker strenuously denied the allegation when asked about it in an interview with Sean Hannity last night.
Herschel also called it a “flat-out lie” on Twitter. He said he planned to sue the Daily Beast over the story.
Regarding the latest Democrat attack: pic.twitter.com/OjrDcGak95
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 3, 2022
Shortly after tweeting that response to the Daily Beast, Herschel tweeted, “I LOVE my son no matter what.”
I LOVE my son no matter what
— Herschel Walker (@HerschelWalker) October 4, 2022
That prompted a direct response from Christian. Although he later deleted the tweet, other Twitter users took screenshots.
“You have 4 kids that we know of and you weren’t in the house raising ONE of them,” replied Christian. “You were out cheating and lying. If you loved your kids you’d be raising them instead of running for a senate race to boost your ego.”
Keep digging your own grave pic.twitter.com/ABg5anWH7g
— (@antifaoperative) October 4, 2022
Below is a clip of Christian and Herschel during happier times: the aforementioned event at Mar-a-Lago last December.
Had the honor of introducing my dad, @HerschelWalker, last night at Mar a Lago.
I got to preach about how authoritarian and HORRIFIC Democrats are, then got to hug a future senator. Perfect night. pic.twitter.com/JptAUEi7vN
— Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 3, 2021
Walker v. Warnock
Herschel Walker is up against Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock in Georgia in the upcoming midterms. Opinion polls have them pretty evenly matched. Some political pundits say Republicans are counting on a win in Georgia to help them secure a Senate Majority.
It remains to be seen what impact the Daily Beast story, and Christian’s claims, have on Herschel’s poll numbers.
UPDATE
Shortly after this article published, Christian Walker posted a video with further criticism of his father.
I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly. I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement.
Don’t you dare test my authenticity. Here is the full story: pic.twitter.com/ekVEcz8zq3
— Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022
31 Comments
abfab
He’s done? Oh, good! Twisted SOB.
Jimmay1979
“Until last night, Christian was also a public supporter of his dad’s gubernatorial bid in Georgia.”…hes running for US Senate, not GA governor.
smittoons
His son is an unhinged mess, I don’t know how much that will help as far as October Surprises go.
Such a horrific candidate and he’s still polling within the margin of error against a friggin’ pastor whose only real weakness to Georgians is being a Democrat. I’m glad the state is trending purple but it’s happening as Rust Belt states like Wisconsin are getting redder. I don’t have the patience required for the South to stop being a Conservative cesspool.
ZzBomb
That whole family is a hot mess of a clown car. How Walker is anywhere close to Warnock in the polls is just sad considering the man literally understands nothing about anything.
Kangol2
Just consider who his supporters are and that explains why this Senate race is unfortunately so close!
linedrive
Daddy Donald told them how to vote. That’s all they need to know.
RIGay
“Christian, 23, has made a name for himself on social media for his far-right views, and for asking people not to call him “gay”, despite being attracted to men.”
Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Lindsay Graham. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay. Gay.
Shall I go on?
m
LOL, I see what you did there ????
Kangol2
One additional news point: the woman whose abortion Herschel Walker paid for produced the receipts, including proof he paid for it and a card he addressed to her, so he blatantly lied (again) on national TV. He should never have been nominated by the GQP, but it’s clear that no matter how duplicitous and incompetent he proves himself to be, many MAGA voters will be supporting him because he has Don the Con’s and FauxNews’s imprimatur!
bachy
The receipts. Funny how they have no interest in that on FauxNews…
jt1990
@smittoons Just scroll upward and read Christian’s post. On his Twitter he rants about his father’s domestic violence and “banging a bunch of women.” Liberal media likes to blame poverty and “white oppression” for the overly common thuggish behavior of black males . Yet Mr. Walker is extremely wealthy, far more than any White I know. Remember the old phrase “money changes everything?” Not true with some things!
Den
So, given your obvious intellect and PhD in sociology what do you attribute “the overly common thuggish behavior of black male” on? We wait with bated breath for your pearls of wisdom. But take the hood off first wo we can understand your white trash accent!
smittoons
So you decided one effed up rich black man proves your racist theory. Got it.
bachy
@Den: please: never change!
Mister P
Jt You have made the jump from a troll to a racist jerk. you must be proud!
Manray
Hasn’t this vapid queen already had her 15 minutes of fame?
Next.
LumpyPillows
Someone’s allowance get cut?
This can’t be good for Hershel Walker. I know it is his crazy son spilling the T, but it does add to the litany of corroborating stories. Hershel will be addressing this up till election day. His nonsensical denials will continue to paint him as unfit: unfit for anything really.
Ryan99
Kid’s a mess. Just like his dad.
gjg64
Miss Christian should go work for Miss Lindsay Graham……..neither queen likes being called gay.
DBMC
So this is what it took to shake the cracker crumbs out of this fools head?
Fahd
What I have noticed is that stupidity is not a barrier for a Republican to be elected. So, I hope they keep finding more and more dirt on Walker. Even if it just gets some Republicans to stay home or abstain, the effort is needed. Senator Warnock is by any objective measure the far superior candidate, but deep south.
bachy
Astute. You’re absolutely right.
HalcyonDays
When he says “he’s done” does he mean he’s done with Daddy’s money too? This should be interesting to watch.
SDR94103
Poor miss Thang. She lost Lil lamb.
scotty
daddy should have worn a condom.
(at least once that we know of thanks to you)
Neoprene
Can we at least get a second crazy-eyed pick of him instead of the same one?
JRamonMc
Interesting that his dad who’s running on a pro life campaign was just exposed for paying for one of his girlfriends to have an abortion. Typical GOP hypocrisy.
Caelestius
What a spectacle. A wealthy, misogynist Black man identifies with the GOP, while spoiled, emotionally unstable gay son blames progressives for everything that’s gone wrong since Noah beached everyone but the whales, then changes his mind in a Caitlin Jenner microsecond, leaving a semi-conscious world stuttering, in Caitlyn-inspired style, with recriminations aimed in every pointless direction remaining. It’s a chore to summon anything meaningful or productive when a political moment sinks from banal to bathetic, but here’s my best shot: “Shut-up & go to your room” is the leading contender in this race.
humble charlie
wow! christian walker has seen the light!!! is he still a conservative?!
CNY1983
i’ll give him credit, in case anyone is interested in casting an unhinged, speedballer with early cataracts and anger issues about everything while flailing his hands but still standing in 4 inch heeled ankle boots now you can rest. this is the real thing.
by the way, is he the “eric trump” of the walker family?