Christina Aguilera remakes ‘Beautiful’ video 20 years after its release and it’s just as powerful today

The video Christina Aguilera released for the ballad, ‘Beautiful’ remains one of her most iconic. From her 2002 album, Stripped, the promo featured plenty of LGBTQ representation. It included a gender-nonconforming person putting on makeup and two men kissing.

The song’s self-empowering lyrics encouraged listeners to embrace their beauty, whether they fitted conventional notions of attractive or not.

It remains one of Aguilera’s most enduring hits.

To mark its 20th anniversary, Aguilera shared a new video for the track last week. One would have hoped that 20 years after its release, the song’s message would not be needed as much.

However, we all know that’s not true. The arrival of social media in the late 00s provided a whole new way for people to compare themselves to others. Issues around beauty have rarely been so pertinent.

Directed by Fiona Jane Burgess, you can watch the new video below.

In this version, young people apply makeup in front of ring lights. A girl examines a vending machine offering diet pills. A man pumps iron and then is shown shouting at a young boy.

“Today, it’s harder than ever to hear our own voice amongst so many others”

Aguilera shared a clip of the new video on her Instagram. She said, “We are Beautiful, no matter what they say ❤️‍ A message I will always stand by and a message I prioritize to instill in my own children through every chapter of their lives!

“Today, it’s harder than ever to hear our own voice amongst so many others infiltrating our feeds and minds with mixed messaging ultimately leading us to tune-out our own truth and self-worth.

“The original ‘Beautiful’ video set out to bring awareness and a sense of compassion in the face of judgment, criticism, and outside opinions. It still carries an important message to remember our core values outside of what’s being fed to us…to find a sense of balance and accepting ourselves for who we are.”

This isn’t the first time Aguilera has reimagined “Beautiful.” In 2008, she remade the song for her Keeps Gettin’ Better: A Decade of Hits compilation album. Listen to that version below…

