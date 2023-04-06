Christina Aguilera talks candidly about swallowing and we’ve never felt more seen

Christina Aguilera (Photo: Shutterstock)

Christina Aguilera was the special guest on the Call Her Daddy podcast yesterday. Chatting to host, Alex Cooper, the talk turned intimate.

Aguilera, 42, revealed she likes to perform oral sex on partners, prefers to swallow, and says it’s important to be able to explore sexual desires with a man.

Calling herself a “promoter of the swallow” when giving oral, Aguilera said, “Swallowing is really a good thing. It’s got a lot of protein.

“There is something to be said [for swallowing] after you put in the hard work.”

She has a point.

Aguilera went on to say it’s important to be “with a partner where you can really explore.”

Aguilera was previously married to producer Jordan Bratman. They married in 2005 and split in 2010. She met her current partner, Matthew Rutler, on the set of the movie, Burlesque, in 2009. They got together after she and Bratman split and have been together since. They became engaged in 2014.

Aguilera has a son with Bratman and a daughter with Rutler.

Mile-high club

Aguilera said she lost her virginity later than people might presume. However, she has happily explored her sexuality since then, and talked about the different places she’d had sex. This included on a commercial flight “under blankets” and “bent over on a soundboard” in a music studio.

Aguilera went on to note how men can be very different when it comes to what they like and don’t like in the bedroom (or presumably under blankets in airplanes…).

“Sexuality is a very specific thing,” she said. “So what one guy might like, another one doesn’t. There are some guys that don’t like their balls being touched… and there are some guys that like brutal things happening to them. There [are] a lot of different levels.”

You can watch the whole episode on Spotify.