Christopher Meloni strips down for Men’s Health, shows off his glute workout

By
Christopher Meloni on Men's Health, September 2021, photographed by Ben Watts.
Christopher Meloni on Men’s Health, September 2021, photographed by Ben Watts.

It’s great to see Men’s Health featuring an older guy on its front cover, and always wonderful to see stripped-down photos of actor Christopher Meloni!

The Law and Order star, 60, graces the front of the latest issue of the magazine and poses for plenty of pics inside, where he also discusses his career, fitness routine, and workouts.


It’s an in-depth interview that explores everything from his oppressive childhood, the current cultural moment he seems to be enjoying, and what it means to be a “zaddy.” But if that’s not enough to tempt you, there’s also a video of him ripping his tank top off, doing the splits, and lounging in a skimpy pair of Armani trunks.


Oh, in the accompanying workout video, we’re introduced to his trainer, Matt Pietrantonio. Hello!

Matt’s the guy Meloni credits with forcing him to include squats in his workout, which must surely be worthy of some sort of medal.

Meloni is famed for his particularly muscular ass, and he even jokes in his interview, “I catch flies with my ass cheeks, like a Venus flytrap.”

You can read all about Meloni’s glute workout on a separate part of Men’s Health.

Unsurprisingly, the internet approves of Mr Meloni sharing himself with the world.

