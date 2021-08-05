Christopher Meloni strips down for Men’s Health, shows off his glute workout

It’s great to see Men’s Health featuring an older guy on its front cover, and always wonderful to see stripped-down photos of actor Christopher Meloni!

The Law and Order star, 60, graces the front of the latest issue of the magazine and poses for plenty of pics inside, where he also discusses his career, fitness routine, and workouts.

“I catch flies with my ass cheeks, like a Venus flytrap.” For our September 2021 cover story, we met up with America’s Zaddy™, @Chris_Meloni, who’s not only swole at 60, but the proud owner of the butt that broke the internet to boot. 🍑 https://t.co/6Oex4N4PDz — Men’s Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) August 4, 2021



It’s an in-depth interview that explores everything from his oppressive childhood, the current cultural moment he seems to be enjoying, and what it means to be a “zaddy.” But if that’s not enough to tempt you, there’s also a video of him ripping his tank top off, doing the splits, and lounging in a skimpy pair of Armani trunks.

It’s @MensHealthMag cover story day! This one goes out to everyone who, like me, was way too young to watch Oz but it awakened something in them anyway. https://t.co/udR7UOjOEO pic.twitter.com/zOh1BgGlMX — Jadzia Vaxx (@Philip_Ellis) August 4, 2021



Oh, in the accompanying workout video, we’re introduced to his trainer, Matt Pietrantonio. Hello!

Matt’s the guy Meloni credits with forcing him to include squats in his workout, which must surely be worthy of some sort of medal.

Meloni is famed for his particularly muscular ass, and he even jokes in his interview, “I catch flies with my ass cheeks, like a Venus flytrap.”

You can read all about Meloni’s glute workout on a separate part of Men’s Health.

Unsurprisingly, the internet approves of Mr Meloni sharing himself with the world.

Ever wondered how Chris Meloni got dat ass??? Enjoy. 😈 pic.twitter.com/GGyDTH8xqS — ♿️TEE FRANKLIN HAS FAILED THIS COUNTRY🌈 (@MizTeeFranklin) August 4, 2021

Give Men’s Health a Pulitzer already https://t.co/2QRFxS9o4L — Meredith Blake (@MeredithBlake) August 4, 2021

