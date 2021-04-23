Cindy McCain spills major tea on Sarah Palin and Ivanka Trump in new book

Cindy McCain is having a tea party.
The widow of the late Senator John McCain has a new memoir coming out and it’s clear that she has zero f*cks left to give, especially when it comes to a certain former governor from Alaska.
In Stronger, McCain writes that she initially found her husband’s 2008 running mate, Sarah Palin, to be “charming and delightful and ambitious,” but that it became clear very early on that she was “naïve about national politics” and way too confident in things she knew absolutely nothing about.
“She believed in her own abilities,” Cindy writes. “Confidence is great—but only when it’s warranted.”
Of course, none of that is new. Petty much everyone agrees today that Palin was an absolutely terrible choice for VP and likely cost McCain the election. McCain himself expressed regret over picking her in his final book, calling it a “mistake” and saying he wished he had listened to his gut and run with Joe Lieberman instead.
Where McCain’s book gets juicy, however, is when she talks about the reason why Palin wasn’t invited to the senator’s funeral in 2018. Here’s what she writes:
In the fourteen months that John had been sick, she never once spoke to him. He had put her on the political map, and she didn’t even send him a note of good wishes when he was down. That is not someone you invite to a final farewell.
Damn. Not even a card, Sarah? Really?!
Speaking to PEOPLE, McCain added, “There were so many opportunities for people to come, and I made sure that people could, because I wanted to keep him engaged.”
“I was just very disappointed in what Mrs. Palin did, because I just felt that… I had hoped that she had felt my husband was as loved as I did. And I was just very disappointed. I think I was more disappointed than John.”
But according to Palin she did reach out to the McCain’s during the senator’s long illness… by sending Meghan McCain an email.
Palin’s camp provided PEOPLE with an alleged message from the failed vice presidential candidate to The View co-host written in December 2017 that said: “Please know we’re praying for you, your mom, your brothers, sister … Please give the Senator a big hug from us.”
Because nothing says “I care” like a two sentence email written on one’s phone.
Asked whether she’s heard from Palin since her husband’s passing, Cindy McCain told PEOPLE, “I haven’t, but I wish her well.”
Another person who was famously not invited to the senator’s funeral was Donald Trump, but McCain did welcome Ivanka and Jared, even though she was suspicious of their motivations for wanting to be there.
In her memoir, she writes:
John always taught me that it takes more energy to be mad than to simply move on. I don’t know exactly why Ivanka and Jared wanted to be there. But I am hoping that they came for the reason I would think—that they mourned the loss of my husband.
Kudos to Cindy for being able to give two of the most toxic, manipulative, and calculating members of the Trump administration the benefit of the doubt.
Stronger hits bookstores next Tuesday.
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
9 Comments
Fahd
Still glad John McCain never became president, but he did know how to act honorably; something unknown to the current crop of uneducated Repuglicans. I appreciated McCain’s vote to keep Obamacare, for example. His widow also seems to be an honorable person – notably, she endorsed Biden (Hard to believe the Arizona republican party is so backward that they censored her for doing so.) Life is short, so I won’t take the time to read her book, but I wish her well.
Cam
I would love to agree with you, but….
McCain was trying to get Cindy a job at the State Dept, they wanted her to have govt. experience, my guess is, because they knew John was sick and wanted her to step into his Senate Seat.
Trump wouldn’t give it to her, so I think McCain’s vote to keep Obamacare was more of an f-you to Trump than it was because he gave two sh*ts for people.
After McCain’s sickness was announced, he could have retired, but didn’t and held the seat while they floated test headlines about Cindy taking over the seat. When they didn’t get a good response they stopped pushing that.
This is also the guy involved in the Keating Five bribery scandal, who, to save his reputation pretended to care about campaign finance reform, and then violated his own rules when he ran for president.
He was also so disengaged that he didn’t even bother to Vet Palin and his campaign, after he knew she was an unqualified nightmare not only didn’t get rid of her, but attacked the media. McCain was the first one to complain about “Gotcha” questions in his attempt to defend Palin.
So no, he wasn’t as bad as Trump, but let’s not rewrite history about him.
Fahd
I guess I got caught up in the “not as bad as Trump” frame of mind.
Cam
@Fahd
I totally get it. After Trump almost anybody looks great!
HankHarris
Why would anyone be surprised at Palin’s response? She’s pure trash, and doesn’t understand good manners or genuine sentiment.
Liquid Silver
Pass. She married Republican trash who could put on a decent face occasionally and play “maverick” while toeing and towing the Republican line just fine depending on what was needed, and I don’t need to read the trash she wrote about other trash.
“McCain Saved Obamacare!” (about half the arguments I hear about how “mavericky he was”.) Bull pucky. McCain saved the Republicans from having to come up with their own plan and enabled them to blame the Dems for the rest of time. It was a fairly obvious move.
Mister P
I’m shocked to find out that Sara Palin has no class. LMFAO
Cam
Oh, and notice how Palin didn’t reach out directly to Cindy, no, she reached out to the family member who was on TV, probably hoping that Meghan would mention it on The View and give Palin some badly needed P.R.
Bengali
People – don’t forget to catch the movie GAME CHANGE. It fully illustrates how inept Sarah Palin is.