Cindy McCain spills major tea on Sarah Palin and Ivanka Trump in new book

Cindy McCain is having a tea party.

The widow of the late Senator John McCain has a new memoir coming out and it’s clear that she has zero f*cks left to give, especially when it comes to a certain former governor from Alaska.

In Stronger, McCain writes that she initially found her husband’s 2008 running mate, Sarah Palin, to be “charming and delightful and ambitious,” but that it became clear very early on that she was “naïve about national politics” and way too confident in things she knew absolutely nothing about. “She believed in her own abilities,” Cindy writes. “Confidence is great—but only when it’s warranted.”

Of course, none of that is new. Petty much everyone agrees today that Palin was an absolutely terrible choice for VP and likely cost McCain the election. McCain himself expressed regret over picking her in his final book, calling it a “mistake” and saying he wished he had listened to his gut and run with Joe Lieberman instead. Where McCain’s book gets juicy, however, is when she talks about the reason why Palin wasn’t invited to the senator’s funeral in 2018. Here’s what she writes:

In the fourteen months that John had been sick, she never once spoke to him. He had put her on the political map, and she didn’t even send him a note of good wishes when he was down. That is not someone you invite to a final farewell.

Damn. Not even a card, Sarah? Really?!

Speaking to PEOPLE, McCain added, “There were so many opportunities for people to come, and I made sure that people could, because I wanted to keep him engaged.”

“I was just very disappointed in what Mrs. Palin did, because I just felt that… I had hoped that she had felt my husband was as loved as I did. And I was just very disappointed. I think I was more disappointed than John.”

But according to Palin she did reach out to the McCain’s during the senator’s long illness… by sending Meghan McCain an email.

Palin’s camp provided PEOPLE with an alleged message from the failed vice presidential candidate to The View co-host written in December 2017 that said: “Please know we’re praying for you, your mom, your brothers, sister … Please give the Senator a big hug from us.”

Because nothing says “I care” like a two sentence email written on one’s phone.

Asked whether she’s heard from Palin since her husband’s passing, Cindy McCain told PEOPLE, “I haven’t, but I wish her well.” Another person who was famously not invited to the senator’s funeral was Donald Trump, but McCain did welcome Ivanka and Jared, even though she was suspicious of their motivations for wanting to be there. In her memoir, she writes:

John always taught me that it takes more energy to be mad than to simply move on. I don’t know exactly why Ivanka and Jared wanted to be there. But I am hoping that they came for the reason I would think—that they mourned the loss of my husband.

Kudos to Cindy for being able to give two of the most toxic, manipulative, and calculating members of the Trump administration the benefit of the doubt.

Stronger hits bookstores next Tuesday.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.