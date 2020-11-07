Clairvoyant says she’s seen Maluma’s WhatsApp chats in her mind and he’s definitely bisexual

Mhoni Vidente is a super popular Cuban clairvoyant with over 3.5 million Facebook fans and nearly 900K followers on Instagram. Many believe she has the ability to accurately read minds and predict the future.

This week she stopped by the Mexican talk show Aqui Contigo (“Here With You”) to share her latest psychic visions.

During the appearance, Mhoni claimed that Maluma was madly in love with Jennifer Lopez, who he recently collaborated with on the single “Pa’ Ti + Lonely.”

“Maluma fell very much in love with Jennifer Lopez,” Mhoni alleged, saying he’s drawn to her “because she is a 51-year-old woman.”

Not only that, but Mhoni claims Lopez is just as into Maluma. In fact, they’re having a “secret affair.”

“I really see that they’ve had a sexual relationship,” she said, adding that the pair talks about their deep love for one another all the time on the phone and on WhatsApp.

But she didn’t stop there.

Mhoni also alleged that in addition to being obsessed with J. Lo, Maluma is also sexually attracted to both men and women.

“Maluma is bisexual,” she claimed. “He is with someone from Colombia who is also a singer.”

So, just to be clear, in addition to allegedly engaging in a secret affair with Jennifer Lopez, Maluma is also allegedly hooking up with a male singer in Colombia on the DL.

All of this, of course, is complete and utter B.S.

Not only is Lopez happily engaged to baseball star A-Rose, but Maluma has already gone on the record to say he’s not into guys, and that if he were, he would most definitely say so.

“If I were gay, I would have already spoken about it,” the singer said back in February. “The one who said that I am gay, lend me your girlfriend to see how gay I am.”

Now, scroll down for some pics from Maluma’s Instagram page just because…

Related: Maluma leaves little to the imagination with his home fitness routine