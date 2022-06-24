Clarence Thomas wastes literally no time using Roe decision to attack gay rights

In a concurring opinion with the Supreme Court’s Friday ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas said the Court should now reconsider rulings that protect same-sex marriage, same-sex relationships, and contraception.
The Court’s decision to overturn Roe in favor of Mississippi in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health upends nearly 50 years of precedent which allowed abortion until about 24 weeks of pregnancy. It’s expected that abortion will soon be all but outlawed in half the states.
After a draft opinion was leaked in May suggesting this outcome, many observers feared the Court could use the same process to target other rights.
It took all of minutes after the ruling was announced for those fears to be confirmed.
Thomas writes that the Court should reconsider other cases that fall under its previous due process precedents, specifically naming Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell — cases which established federal protections for contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage, respectively.
“For that reason, in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Thomas wrote.
Clarence Thomas, concurring, explicitly calls on the Supreme Court to overrule Griswold (right to contraception), Lawrence (right to same-sex intimacy), and Obergefell (right to same-sex marriage). https://t.co/bVOozFPA5d pic.twitter.com/yZLA6DhYh5
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 24, 2022
Here’s how Twitter is reacting:
After wiping out the Constitutional right to abortion, Clarence Thomas says the Court should now 'reconsider' contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage. This needs to be amplified loud and clear before the midterms. Peoples' lives and rights are under assault.
— Don Lewis (@DonLew87) June 24, 2022
Clarence Thomas explicitly states that contraception and gay marriage are next.
— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 24, 2022
Notice Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas isn't going after Loving, but is going after Obergfell, and CONTRACEPTIVE.
I hope men understand that includes condoms, not just birth control.
— THEE #WearYoFuckinMask??? (@sephius1999) June 24, 2022
They’re trying to do it all. Clarence Thomas just filed a concurring opinion to Dobbs calling for the court to consider overturning the right to contraception, same-sex marriage, and privacy in the bedroom. Someone tell me what year it is.
— Chise ????? (@sailorrooscout) June 24, 2022
With abortion knocked out, Clarence Thomas basically says the Court should come for same-sex marriage too. What about mixed-race marriage? What would Ginni Thomas say? As the product of a mixed-race marriage, I'm particularly interested.
— Don Lewis (@DonLew87) June 24, 2022
Let us not forget that the SCOTUS will NOT stop here. Clarence Thomas and the GOP have already called to revisit right to contraception and same-sex marriage/intimacy.
— Adam Dryfhout (@AdamDryfhout) June 24, 2022
Justice Clarence Thomas today said he wants to overturn Griswold (right to use contraceptives), Lawrence (right to engage in private consensual sex), and Obergefell (right to same-sex marriage), but he never mentioned Loving (right to interracial marriage).
I wonder why? pic.twitter.com/CqH8mg8kyU
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 24, 2022
I don’t give a damn if a left-leaning voter thinks the progressive candidate is boring or shady. Gore and Hillary would have worked their butts off for us more than they’d have set us back, and you can’t move this country to the left if you keep letting the Republicans lurch it to the right every few years. It just keeps moving the median further right, especially the more radicalized they get. The only way to undercut the power Donald Trump’s Supreme Court has is to turn the Senate into a Democratic supermajority, one that doesn’t need Manchin or Sinema. Get angry, get in line, and get moving!
Major
We already know what they want to do with us here in Texas:
According to a preacher, they want to line us up and shoot us in the back of the head.
And according to the Texas Republican Platform released a few days ago:
245. Homosexuality: We believe there should be no granting of special legal entitlements or creation of special status for homosexual behavior, regardless of state of origin, and we oppose any criminal or civil penalties against those who oppose homosexuality out of faith, conviction, or belief in traditional values. No one should be granted special legal status based on their LGBTQ+ identification.
317. Homosexual Behavior: We affirm God’s biblical design for marriage and sexual behavior between one biological man and one biological woman, which has proven to be the foundation for all great nations in Western civilization. We oppose homosexual marriage, regardless of state of origin. We urge the Texas Legislature to pass religious liberty protections for individuals, businesses, and government officials who believe marriage is between one man and one woman. We oppose the granting of special legal entitlements or creation of special status for LGBTQ+ behavior, regardless of state of origin. We oppose any criminal or civil penalties against those who oppose homosexuality out of faith, conviction, or belief in traditional values.
318. Definition of Marriage: We support the definition of marriage as a God-ordained, legal, and moral commitment only between one natural man and one natural woman.
319. State Authority over Marriage: We support withholding jurisdiction from the federal courts in cases involving family law, especially any changes in the definition of marriage.
320. Spousal Benefits: We shall not recognize or grant to any unmarried person the legal rights or status of a spouse, including granting benefits by political subdivisions.
322. Overturn Unconstitutional Ruling: We believe the Obergefell v. Hodges decision, overturning the Texas law prohibiting same-sex marriage in Texas, has no basis in the Constitution and should be reversed, returning jurisdiction over the definition of marriage to the states. The Governor and other elected officials of the State of Texas should assert our Tenth Amendment right and reject the Supreme Court ruling.
Other states will follow suit.
In the words of Harvey Milk:
The people united will never be defeated.
#resist and #vote
Our lives depend on it.
Kangol2
The reality is that a minority of voters in 2016, with the help of Vladimir Putin, installed a corrupt, psychopathic criminal, Don the Con, in office. In four years he created nothing but havoc and destruction, beyond pouring money into the pockets of the super-rich, and left us with not only a shattered economy, an empowered Russia, China and North Korea, a devastating and disastrously addressed pandemic, and a failed coup to overturn a legitimate election he lost by 7 million+ votes, but he and the GQP also rammed three lying theocrats–Coney Barrett, Kavanaugh and Gorsuch–onto the Supreme Court, to extend their power far beyond his four years of misrule.
Had Hillary Clinton become president, as she should have in 2016, we would not be in this state of affairs, EVEN IF the right kept up its usual plotting and planning. Instead, because of a minority of voters and a fascist coup plotter, Don the Con, we now have theocratic extremists on the Supreme Court, and if Americans, including GQP gay and bi voters, don’t think they’ll go as far as possible, they are living in fantasy world!
As sad as today and this week have been, the answer isn’t to give up but to fight back, as LGBTQ people before us have, for generations! Do not give, fight back, and reclaim this country. The theocrats’ desire for a straight, right-wing utopia isn’t inevitable!
