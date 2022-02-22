karma's calling

Clarence Thomas’ wife’s decades of atrocious behavior is finally catching up to her

By

The New York Times just dropped a bombshell exposé titled “The Long Crusade of Clarence and Ginni Thomas” digging into Mrs. Thomas’s decades of work to advance extreme right-wing causes and the couple’s dubious claims that they operate in “separate professional lanes.”

The newspaper spoke to dozens of the Thomases’ classmates, friends, colleagues and critics, plus dozens more former Trump White House aides and supporters and several of Justice Thomas’s former clerks, and it reviewed hours of recordings and internal documents from groups the Thomases are connected to.

The article specifically looks at Mrs. Thomas’s involvement with the Council for National Policy, which “brings together old-school Republican luminaries, Christian conservatives, Tea Party activists and MAGA operatives, with more than 400 members who include leaders of organizations like the Federalist Society, the National Rifle Association and the Family Research Council.”

Not only is Ginni, who believes “transsexual fascists” are corrupting America and took to Facebook on the morning of January 6, 2021 to voice her support for “MAGA people” rallying in D.C., connected to the shadowy hate group, but the newspaper also reports that she works in tandem with her husband to try and get their extreme far-right political agendas adjudicated into law.

On top of all that, the New York Times also reports that Mrs. Thomas, who is also a founding member of secretive far-right group Groundswell, which lobbies against LGBTQ rights, used her position as the wife of a conservative SCOTUS Justice to gain access to Donald Trump when he was in the Oval Office, where aides say she acted like a “wrecking ball” with her constant unsolicited advice about everything from important policy decisions and White House personnel. (Trump reportedly referred to her as a “wacko” behind her back.)

Meanwhile, the newspaper adds that Justice Thomas completely disregarded judicial-ethics guidance by participating in various events hosted by right wing groups with cases before the court.

Similar claims were made in another exposé titled “Is Ginni Thomas A Threat To The Supreme Court?” published by The New Yorker last month, in which reporter Jane Mayer revealed that Mrs. Thomas used her unique position to enrich herself personally while advancing the agendas of her friends and clients at her lobbying firm.

Mayer’s report also dug into that weird fat shaming cult Ginni joined in the early ’80s after she flunked the bar exam:

Her parents helped get her a job with a local Republican candidate for Congress, and when he won she followed him to Washington. But, after reportedly flunking the bar exam, she fell in with a cultish self-help group, Lifespring, whose members were encouraged to strip naked and mock one another’s body fat. She eventually broke away, and began working for the Chamber of Commerce, opposing “comparable worth” pay for women.

As usual, Twitter has a lot to say about the matter…

While you’re here, have a listen to that crazy voicemail Ginni left Anita Hill back in 2010 demanding she apologize for her 1991 testimony accusing then Supreme Court nominee Thomas of sexual harassment…

