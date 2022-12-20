This classic ‘Law & Order: SVU’ clip is just homophobic enough to have the gays cackling

The gays love a shady TV clip, especially when delivered by someone like icon/nepo baby Mariska Hargitay. Apparently, it gets extra points when it’s right on the line between homophobic and hilarious.

Folks on TikTok and Twitter have recently dug up a 2014 Law & Order: SVU clip with the perfect mixture thereof, and they can’t get enough.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Winston Duke made his TV debut in SVU season 15 episode “Gridiron Soldier” as Cedric Jones, a traumatized high school football player who stumbles into a gay bar and attacks a patron who kisses him without his consent.

In the interrogation room, Jones asserts that he hadn’t gone to a gay bar at all. Detective Olivia Benson’s followup questions sit in the “almost homophobic” hall of fame next to Ice-T’s unforgettable delivery of “I got news for you: that means you’re gay.”

She really gave it to us:

“Cedric, you do realize that the bar that you were in was a gay bar?” she asks.

“No way,” he responds. “They had hockey on TV.”

She immediately counters with a gaggy head tilt and the question, “Was anybody watching?”

In addition to laughing their a**es off, people in the replies quickly took to debating whether he’d gone to Hi Tops in WeHo or Boston’s Trophy Room.

She DRAAAAGGGGED US — Yasmine Bleak (@SkipTrollington) December 20, 2022

Ate every last one of us up. Not a crumb on the plate. — Dix (@dixinuranus) December 20, 2022

Not “was anybody watching?” pic.twitter.com/nCITTlgCW0 — Fall On Your Knees (@IAmQuisB) December 19, 2022

this just in: gay people cannot watch hockey, says man who went to wrong bar. — Hunter 🐀 (@SubSoar) December 19, 2022

These law and order detectives stay calling somebody gay 😂 — E👑 (@eloy_ave) December 19, 2022

“Why is this written like an SNL skit?” asks one commenter.

“Was the bar in Egypt… on the Nile?” another asks, referencing both the classic “denial” joke and a recently popular TikTok sound of Wendy Williams yelling “‘Denial’ is a river in Egypt, your husband is gay!”

One paraphrased the scene, writing, “She said ‘Is straight in the room with us rn?’”

In the true summation of it all, one user simply states, “Ms. Olivia Benson gagged him just a tad.”