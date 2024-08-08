Clay Aiken on Family Feud

It seems a lot of people only discovered this week that gay American Idol alum Clay Aiken is a dad to a teenage son.

Clay was a guest on Celebrity Family Feud on Tuesday night.

“This is my son Parker making his TV debut,” Clay told host Steve Harvey.

Clay and his family were playing against music producer David Foster, 74, and his, singer Katherine McPhee, 40. It turns out the families are related, in a somewhat complicated, blended way.

Clay, 45, shot to fame on American Idol in 2003. He came second. He went on to release some music and worked with Foster. Then, in 2008, Clay revealed he’d become a dad to son Parker. The boy’s mom is Clay’s best friend, and Foster’s sister, Jaymes, now 66.

Clay came out as gay a month after he became a dad.

Joining Clay and Parker on Family Feud were Clay’s mom Faye, brother Brett, and Jaymes.

Clay filled in host Harvey on why there were two Foster family members split between the teams, quipping Jaymes is on “on the right team. She wanted to win tonight.”

If that all sounds complicated, just watch the clip below which probably explains it all better.

It seems that news about Clay being a dad came as a surprise to some people.

Viewers not only commented on Parker’s resemblance to his dad but also his intelligence and charm. He came up with the show’s winning answer when asked, “Name a famous Tom that a girl would love to go to the prom with.”

Parker answered Tom Holland.

Harvey expressed skepticism, but the answer proved a winner. Clay’s family donated their eventual win to the National Inclusion Project.

Post-Idol career and politics

Since his time on Idol, Clay Aiken has enjoyed a music and TV career. He’s also tried to enter politics, running for office in 2014 and 2022 in North Carolina. He won his Democratic primary in 2014 but lost the election to the incumbent Republican. He failed to win his primary in 2022.

A couple of weeks ago, Clay told E! News that son Parker has music “in his veins” and frequently sings. However, he’s not interested as yet to enter American Idol and has no burning desire to make music his career.

“He’s chosen a different path. He has something else he wants to do with his life. And I’m excited for him,” Clay said.