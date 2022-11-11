Clout-chasing comedian begs in the street for Dave Chappelle’s attention and OMG how embarrassing

There’s desperate, and then there’s this.
Hot-button “Team TERF” comedian Dave Chappelle was recently announced as Saturday Night Live‘s upcoming host and the backlash online was immediate.
Page Six reported that the blowback extended to the set, sharing that an anonymous “insider” had warned them of boycotts from within the SNL team. So far, this hasn’t been confirmed by anyone on the team and has been strongly refuted by Chappelle’s own representation.
However, former Wild ‘n Out guest Matt Rife apparently could not let this rumored moment pass him by.
Rife took to the streets outside 30 Rockefeller Plaza yesterday afternoon to panhandle for a crumb of attention from the comedian, holding a sign that read “Will write for Dave.”
Related: Jerrod Carmichael doesn’t hold back responding to Dave Chappelle’s anti-trans comments
TMZ reports that Rife was confronted in front of the building during his desperate demonstration by a passerby who “had a problem with their public plea to work with Dave.”
Rife maintained that his begging to work with the noted transphobe was in no way a statement on transphobia. Instead, his take on the situation went exactly this deep: “If you don’t want your job, I will take it.”
It’s doubtful that the show is going to be seeing an exodus over Chappelle’s third hosting gig. This is the same sketch show that had Donald Trump host in 2015, after he’d already launched his presidential campaign by calling Mexican people “rapists” and proposing the Muslim ban.
They also had Twitter’s new disaster Elon Musk (also a wild transphobe in his own right) host just last year. With that episode specifically, cast members reportedly were allowed to choose not to participate. It’s unclear whether that policy is an offer across the board.
Related: Lauren Boebert shows her support for Dave Chappelle in just one word
If they have the option to sit out, we may see a couple folks take a week’s vacation. One of the show’s newest players, Molly Kearney, is the program’s first-ever out nonbinary performer. Their run-in with Chappelle is coming just six episodes into their tenure.
A fellow nonbinary writer may also choose to take the week off, if given the option. Celeste Yim, who has written for the show since 2020, seemingly blasted the hosting announcement in an Instagram Story, writing, “I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned.”
Whether openings make themselves available or not, its doubtful Lorne Michaels & Co. will have to resort to scooping up wannabes off the sidewalk.
10 Comments
Neoprene
And OMG, like, what a dumb article, Q-ty! Love how your “articles” can be dreamed up by anyone with a keyboard and a few minutes of free time.
Neoprene
“I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned.”
No, sweetie, transphobia comes in many forms, 99.9999999999999999 percent of the time NOT murder. Hope that helps, dear.
LeBlevsez
Funny, dear, that in a subsequent post you take issue with the word ‘quite’, in an effort to accuse Mister P of hyperbole, after claiming, sweetie, that the occurrence of murders of Trans people is one-in-100 trillion.
Your faux-butch moniker, Neoprene, reveals you before you ever type a single word.
Creamsicle
Imagine it making sense to leave your job and compare micraggressions to murder because you want to keep your cushy job, but also don’t want to piss off an amorphous Twitter mob who might doxx and gang stalk you for writing jokes.
Mister P
I’ll explain for you both.
Making derogatory comments or jokes about trans people makes it seem as if their lives are not legitimate and quite often that leads to the murder of trans people.
They are a vulnerable population and we should not perpetuate negative images that put them at risk.
Neoprene
Quantify what “quite often” means so I can refute it. Thanks, dear.
bachy
So making jokes about anyone is an indication that their life is not legitimate and leads to murder? Or is it just the transgender that is above comedy?
Mister P
If it happens at all it’s too much.
Dick Mayhem
I support anyone not wanting to work for/with this creep. Imagine if his act was filled with brutal homophobic ranting. Everyone here would be up in arms.
I feel for the new cast members and their ability to say “no” without further consequences.
As for writing for SNL being a cushy job, my impression is the opposite.
bachy
I’m not on board with the Dave Chapelle hate and I’ll tell you why.
I can’t help feeling in this instance (and in many others) that the LGBT community is, as per usual, creating enemies where there really weren’t any to begin with. “Twitter Outrage” is not a strategy that will help to further our political aims. And comedy is not a defeat-able enemy.
If you’re “outraged” and condemnatory about every varying POV, if you’re dictatorial about how others should think, feel and what they should say about a complex social issue – and if you can’t laugh at yourself – you are not going to generate compassion, connection, understanding or allies.
You’re instead going to find yourself in a very lonely place. At an address that’s probably down the street from Mar-a-Lago.