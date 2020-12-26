“Club Kid” Michael Alig dies from drug overdose on Christmas Day

Former, New York club promoter Michael Alig, 54, has died of a suspected heroin overdose. His body was found Christmas morning in the Washington Heights, New York apartment in which he was living.
Alig found fame in the late 80s and early 90s as a party promoter in New York City. He was the most well-known face amongst a band of clubbers who earned a reputation for throwing outlandish and decadent parties. Alig appeared on The Joan River Show and Geraldo, among others, to talk about the ‘club kids’ scene.
However, the partying came to a crashing end in March 1996 when Alig and a friend, Robert ‘Freeze’ Riggs, whilst high on drugs, murdered DJ and fellow club kid, Andre “Angel” Melendez, following an argument about an alleged unpaid drug debt.
In Alig’s apartment, Melendez was struck with a hammer and smothered with a sweatshirt.
The two men kept Melendez’s body in the bathtub for several days, before eventually dismembering it, packing the remains in a box and pushing it into the Hudson River. Body parts later washed up near Staten Island.
Rumors that Alig was responsible for Melendez’s death quickly began to circulate in clubland, to the point that writer and Queerty contributor Michael Musto commented upon it (without naming Alig and Riggs) in his regular Village Voice column.
Alig and Riggs subsequently pleaded guilty to manslaughter, in exchange for plea deal sentences of 10-20 years each.
In 2003, Alig’s rise and fall were portrayed in the movie Party Monster, with Macaulay Culkin as Alig. The movie was based on the book Disco Bloodbath, by fellow club kid James St James. There have also been two documentaries about Alig: 1998’s Party Monster: The Shockumentary and 2015’s Glory Daze: The Life and Times of Michael Alig.
Alig was released in 2014 and finished his parole in 2017 (Riggs was paroled in 2010).
Besides hosting a regular YouTube show, Alig struggled to find work or get his life back on an even keel.
Although he attempted to throw the occasional party, the gay scene had moved on and many balked at the idea of attending a party thrown by a convicted killer.
Alig was arrested for smoking crystal meth in a park in 2017, but pleaded guilty and was released on conditional discharge. In 2018, Page Six reported Alig experienced bouts of homeless, sometimes resorting to Grindr hookups just to find somewhere to spend the night.
The New York Daily News was the first to report on his death. Alig’s boyfriend found him unconscious at around 3am and called paramedics. They attended but declared Alig dead at the scene. His boyfriend told authorities Alig had been using heroin, and cops also found bags of suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia in the apartment.
succubus
good riddance to queen trash
Cam
Notice the anti-LGBTQ right wing troll account always has to use a homophobic slur?
Being a queen had nothing to do with the terrible things Alig did.
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
I remember when this happened and think it a shame Musto’s article wasn’t included in a hyperlink. It disgusts me that he was even released from prison considering the only reason they dismembered the body was because it began to smell as it deteriorated. They beat him with a hammer and after it became clear he wasn’t dead they then smothered him to be sure? It seems almost as though they would have gotten more time by calling an ambulance to take the kid to a hospital than they got for doing what they did. I know there are plenty of you out there who find sympathy this this little b-tard but I clearly am not one of them. No one deserves to die like that and to even consider a plea bargain with this little low life POS is giving the middle finger to justice. He shouldn’t have come up for parole a day before he turned seventy-five.
Cam
If he was smoking meth in 2017 and he had a history of major drug problems this was bound to happen, if the stuff about him was true, it was drugs that brought him down the first time so not much of a surprise that they got him eventually. Maybe Melendez’s family will find some comfort.
BoylesqueBubble
His influence on a small town boy who left for the big city, I kept up with whatever I could write or see about these club kids and Michael Alig. Found my home and fellow scene kids in Seattle. But then he murdered someone, and I was disgusted about his he was trying to decide what he would plea to, and it would depend on off he could have a TV in his cell. Unlike his co-murderer Robert “Freeze” Riggs who vanished into a new life…Michael was a relic, a notorious addicted relic who had been caught with meth after he was done with parole. He had his fan clubs taking care of him for awhile. I hope the Melendez family had something to be comforted by as it happened Christmas Day.
Kangol2
Such a sad story all around. And yes, that era of New York night life (and in other cities) is as distant now as Saturn.