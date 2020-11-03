Drama queen

CNN viewers already have a lot to say about Wolf Blitzer’s manic election night performance

This election is plenty dramatic. For many, it’s downright existential. So can someone get a message to Wolf Blitzer to tone it down a little bit? We’ve barely even delved into the results and already you’d think there have been several M. Night Shyamalan-esque plot twists.

Between the heightened graphics and sound effects, the boy who cried Wolf Blitzer, and the fact that there’s a reality TV conman vying for a second term, it’s going to be quite a night on CNN.

Here’s what folks are saying about Blitzer’s Oscar-worthy drama: