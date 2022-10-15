Coca-Cola takes a sip of Lil Nas X for vitaminwater in sexy new Gen Z campaign



Lil Nas X has been racking up corporate endorsements the past two years. One of our favorites is the decidedly queer, colorful campaign for Coca-Cola-owned vitaminwater where he gets to wear many fabulous outfits.

The “Nourish Every You” campaign has six campy spots and each ad aligns with one of the vitaminwater flavors, which Coca-Cola hopes will connect with Generation Z in particular.

The unreleased track “Give Me One Chance” is featured in each ad, giving it buzz and familiarity before it’s widely available.

Sporting a flowing crimson outfit in “XXX Zero,” Lil Nas X reaches out to the knee of a young man while a woman spies on them but cheers him on.

“Go on, Lil Nas X! Nourish that fiery you!”

The object of his affection tries to give him a drink but clumsily splashes it on the star’s face.

Next, walking down Hollywood Boulevard in a flowing white dress and earrings, a gust of wind blows his dress up, Marilyn Monroe-style. Impressed, a woman comments, “Now that’s one nourished man.”

For “Shine,” Lil Nas X lays on a chaise lounge and announces, “My skin is giving reptile” while flashing sparkly fingernails. Answering a matching sparkly cell phone, he says to the caller, “I need you.” With help from an assistant, he turns into Glamazonian You.

The edgy, 23-year-old star has racked up a string of endorsements over the past few years.

His breakout Song of the Year, “Old Town Road,” came to life on the Super Bowl for Frito-Lay’s Doritos brand in 2020. Lil Nas X then appeared as Father Christmas in an animated Uber Postmates end-of-year ad, featuring his song “Holiday.” He was again on the Super Bowl in 2021 – this time for Logitech and promoting “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Earlier this year, he debuted a commercial for Ultimate Ears, featuring a version of the hit “That’s What I Want.”

The vitaminwater campaign reminds us of the campy 2021 Uber Eats campaign, when Lil Nas X teamed up with Elton John in several more amazing outfits.

Although the rising star has several big music hits, Lil Nas X’s net worth is estimated at $7 million so far.

If the hits keep coming, so will the endorsement deals.

Michael Wilke has covered LGBT issues in advertising since 1992, is the founder of Commercial Closet/AdRespect.org, and Senior US Consultant for LGBT marketing and diversity firm Out Now.