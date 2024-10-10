Queer Southern artist Cody Belew first broke onto the scene after appearing on on The Voice back in 2012. He just dropped his debut album I Did It For Love last week.

The music video for album’s lead single “Desire” features visuals of Cody giving soaking wet Freddie Mercury vibes inspired by sultry scenes from ’90s films like The Talented Mr. Ripley and Wild Things. Belew oozes sex appeal while crooning about an unbridled longing inside him that is ready to explode.

Queerty caught up with Cody for our “Top 10 Tracks” column, where we ask our favorite queer musicians about the music that inspires them. Here’s what he had to say…

What song do you currently have on repeat and why do you love it?

I’m late to the party, but “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter. It’s just so damn good! A perfect production from start to finish.

First album you ever purchased and what you remember about it?

The first album I ever purchased with my own money was Janet Jackson’s All for You. The sounds, the layers, the textures! Life changing!

Go-to song when you want to feel sexy:

“Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak.

Dream queer music collab?

Well, the fandom really wants Freddy Mercury to come back from the grave and for he and I to rip the lid off of a couple of stadiums. Can you imagine?!? I’d want to duet with George Michael, though.

Ultimate queer country anthem:

At the moment, “I’m Not Ready To Make Nice” by The Chicks.

Best music video ever made and why:

“Deja Vu” by Beyonce. When I saw that video for the first time my entire concept of what a video could be was shifted.

First big concert you ever attended and what you remember most about it:

Janet Jackson! When she strapped a man from the audience to a platform and rode him all the way down into the stage floor!

Best music or concert documentary:

So many! But my mind instantly goes to “What happened to Miss Simone?”

Queer artist who has had the greatest influence on your work:

I don’t know that he would’ve classified himself as a queer artist, but it would have to be Prince. He seemingly never compromised his artistic vision. He always pushed himself to his highest potential.

Current favorite album by a queer artist:

My own! I’m just so excited that it’s finally coming out and that it now belongs to the fans.

