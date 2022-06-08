Cole Sprouse goes nude and the internet nearly breaks… from laughing so hard

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse went full augmented reality on Tuesday when he shared a cheeky nude photo of himself on Instagram.

The selfie, posted to his main feed, was captured with a strategic mirror angle before it was edited.

“Good morning to my publicity team,” the 29-year-old joked in the caption.

Several of Sprouse’s famous friends popped into the comments section.

“Hate to see you go, love to watch you leave 😪,” Scream star Mason Gooding posted, while fellow Riverdale costar Skeet Ulrich opted to just leave a laughing emoji.

Musician King Princess said it was the “Best thing u ever publicized,” and Ugly Betty star Mark Indelicato wrote “This photo has been in my favorites for a very long time so I’m glad you posted before I did.”

Empire actor Denny Love deserves a shoutout for our favorite comment: “A DUMP TRUCK”.

You can see the shot in all its bizarre glory here.

This isn’t the first time Sprouse has showed off his sense of humor online. Case in point, this video of him sensually eating a hamburger:

Here’s some more from his Instagram:

