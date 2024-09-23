It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

MONSTER MASH: A day after Erik Menendez slammed Ryan Murphy‘s biographical crime drama Monsters, out actor Cooper Koch – who plays Erik in the Netflix series – visited the brothers in prison alongside Kim Kardashian to discuss prison reform. [Deadline]

DREAM VOICE: Colman Domingo is lending his deep, sultry, baritone voice to the narration of the English-language audiobook of queer Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar’s new collection of short stories, The Last Dream. [People]

FEEL OLD YET? Gay former child star Danny Pintauro celebrated the 40th anniversary of the premiere of his classic ABC sitcom Who’s The Boss? with a special honor and a sweet shout out to Judith Light, Alyssa Milano & Tony Danza. [Instagram]

THE DALEY SHOW: Getting into Olympic icon Tom Daley‘s Speedo just got a little easier as the diving champ is launching the latest collection in his Made With Love fashion line.

ANATOMICALLY CORRECT: Colin Farrell may be unrecognizable in HBO’s The Penguin, but producers made sure his nude scene in the premiere was the full package by outfitting him with a prosthetic member. [Variety]

APOLOGY MALFUNCTION: After facing backlash for spreading right-wing misinformation about Kamala Harris‘ racial identity, Janet Jackson allegedly backtracked and issued an apology via her manager Mo Elmasri. However, hours later her reps told TMZ that Elmasri has no affiliation with Janet as her only manager is her brother Randy. Stay tuned as this messy & unfortunate story develops. [TMZ]

ICYMI: President Joe Biden made queer history TWICE last week. [LGBTQ Nation]

BRAVO MOMS: If you’re not up-to-date on the Real Housewives franchise, this season of the Real Housewives of Orange County has shined a spotlight on how stars Heather Dubrow and Alexis Bellino both continue to support their trans and queer children. [E! News]

RETRO RECORD: The Scarlet Opera has released a cover of Belinda Carlisle’s 1987 hit “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” and it’s a bop.

NETFLIX AND THRILL: Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney spilled the tea on all the sex scenes on the show’s upcoming third season. [INTO]

QUEER WISDOM: In a wide-ranging interview, prolific English actor Stephen Fry, 67, opened up about his struggles in the closet as a teen, being celibate in the ’80s, and life today with his 36-year-old husband. [The Times]

¡WEPA! Queer singer St. Vincent (Anne Clark) has announced she’s recording her latest album All Born Screaming into Spanish (it will be entitledTodos Nacen Gritando) as a tribute to all her loyal fans in Latin America and Spain. [Variety]

QUEEN OF DRAMA: Madonna stole the spotlight at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show at Milan Fashion Week by arriving in a floor-length black veil and golden crown. The Queen of Pop was actually inspiration for the show, entitled “Italian Beauty”, which heavily referenced her iconic Blond Ambition-era cone bra (designed by Jean-Paul Gaultier). Check out images of Madonna in her full regalia and the entire runway show below.