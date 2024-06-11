I would always be confused with the people who were suddenly honored because they came out after a long time of being in the closet.



They came out, and suddenly they’re given the keys to the city. They’re getting more access. They’re getting honors and awards and things like this.



After a while, you sit there with your own feelings, you’re like, But what about the people who just have been out, who’ve been taking possible knocks or lack of access? And no one’s giving them any praise or awards for that?

Colman Domingo speaking to GQ about the overzealous response celebrities often get after they come out.