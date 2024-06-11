This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Donston
I do agree that there is a weird willingness to praise celebs who spend years/decades being silent/closeted for the sake of opportunities and careers. While overtly out people do the heavy lifting and don’t get that type of praise and sensationalistic attention. You do have to respect people’s journeys, priorities, possible experiences with fluidity or questioning, insecurities and whatever struggles they may have with the ge nder, se xual, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. But it’s also more than a bit hypocritical that the recent “I just ‘came out” people are much more likely to quickly attain qu eer clout and more likely to receive certain attention and praise and headlines. It is odd and something that needs to be acknowledged and discussed, but it also is perfectly expected from a sociological perspective.