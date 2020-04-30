Colton Haynes boasts he’s “finally a daddy”

Colton Haynes has some big news…he’s finally a daddy!
Well, a cat dad, but we’ve all got to start somewhere.
In a video titled “IM FINALLY A DADDY!!! Wait…”, the 31-year-old Arrow star introduces his “son,” Timothee Chalameow.
Related: Grad realizes his job interviewer is “that daddy from last week,” asks Internet for help
“This is my life now, folks – trying to win the affection of a cat,” he says as Chalameow hides under the couch. “I’m so excited! I was born to be a cat dad.”
“Come here, come cuddle with me,” he continues. “I just want your love and affection.” Parenthood is not without its challenges.
Watch the saga unfold below:
One Comment
Chrisk
Dumb but cute video. Yes. Adopt. That goes for kids too. Nothing cute about pound puppies and baby surrogates.