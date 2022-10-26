Colton Haynes has everyone seeing double in his seductive new Lifetime movie

Colton Haynes made his Lifetime movie debut last weekend and Twitter can’t stop talking about it.

The 34-year-old starred in the Lifetime Original Movie Swindler Seduction, playing real-life twin brothers/criminals Steve and Mitch Johnson, who tricked unsuspecting women into giving them their money.

The story centers around a woman named Louisa (Gabrielle Graham) who meets an alleged multi-millionaire businessman named Steve (Haynes) at a bar in Chicago. They spend 48 incredibly sexy hours together before he mysteriously vanishes, but not before swindling her out of thousands of dollars. Rude!

Louisa then spends the rest of the movie trying to track Steve down and get her money back, making several shocking discoveries along the way, including that he has an identical twin, Mitch, who speaks with a French accent and–oh sh*t!–she’s pregnant.

Speaking to MediaVillage.com, Haynes said it’s always been his dream to star in a Lifetime movie.

“I can’t tell you how many me and my best friend Ali have watched,” he said. “She’s always saying, ‘Colton, you have to do this.’ There have been a couple opportunities that didn’t work out because I was working on something else.”

He continued, “I was so happy it all worked out and I could be a part of this and get to do these different characters. I wasn’t too excited about doing a French accent for one character. I laughed the whole scene because I sounded like Borat! I’ll probably fast forward through that.”

Watch the trailer for Swindler Seduction below and stream the movie HERE.

Now, check out what Twitter has been saying about it…

Lemme get this straight, bruh ain't got no keys, phone, money but he's an investor. Sounds like he need to invest in not being a hobosexual. #SwindlerSeduction — lapis love (@alwayslapislove) October 24, 2022

Just sold a company for $10 million dollars but now he's Mr. My Wallet's Gone#SwindlerSeduction pic.twitter.com/JlKctjggLE — lapis love (@alwayslapislove) October 24, 2022

I was trying to watch #SwindlerSeduction but the stupidity in just the first 20 minutes was too much. You paid a $1300 bill, he lost his keys, wallet and phone and he’s using your car and phone yet you still have sex with him? I can’t — Jeric?? (@TVFan43) October 25, 2022

This girl is dumb #SwindlerSeduction — Rae is enjoying Blackoweenathon ? (@RaeBae18_) October 23, 2022

I knew #SwindlerSeduction dude was cap when he was showing off his financial portfolio to strangers at a bar. — driena rene (@drienarene) October 24, 2022

That’s all she had to do from the beginning is google him ????? #SwindlerSeduction pic.twitter.com/yTKgKLamUZ — kim (@kbaby82) October 23, 2022

'swindler seduction' yooh what a movie. — Motto (@Duke_Nino) October 26, 2022

I've already had enough of this movie already ?#SwindlerSeduction pic.twitter.com/oCpdBpnbPH — Random Thoughts (@thoughts0806) October 23, 2022

Louisa probably saved a bunch of women from getting swindled #SwindlerSeduction — Nick (@PraytoSaintNick) October 23, 2022