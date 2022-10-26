swindler seduction

Colton Haynes has everyone seeing double in his seductive new Lifetime movie

By

Colton Haynes made his Lifetime movie debut last weekend and Twitter can’t stop talking about it.

The 34-year-old starred in the Lifetime Original Movie Swindler Seduction, playing real-life twin brothers/criminals Steve and Mitch Johnson, who tricked unsuspecting women into giving them their money.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Colton Haynes opens up about homophobia in Hollywood and surviving sexual abuse

The story centers around a woman named Louisa (Gabrielle Graham) who meets an alleged multi-millionaire businessman named Steve (Haynes) at a bar in Chicago. They spend 48 incredibly sexy hours together before he mysteriously vanishes, but not before swindling her out of thousands of dollars. Rude!

Louisa then spends the rest of the movie trying to track Steve down and get her money back, making several shocking discoveries along the way, including that he has an identical twin, Mitch, who speaks with a French accent and–oh sh*t!–she’s pregnant.

Speaking to MediaVillage.com, Haynes said it’s always been his dream to star in a Lifetime movie.

“I can’t tell you how many me and my best friend Ali have watched,” he said. “She’s always saying, ‘Colton, you have to do this.’ There have been a couple opportunities that didn’t work out because I was working on something else.”

Related: Colton Haynes opens up about the homoerotic photoshoot that almost killed his career

He continued, “I was so happy it all worked out and I could be a part of this and get to do these different characters. I wasn’t too excited about doing a French accent for one character. I laughed the whole scene because I sounded like Borat! I’ll probably fast forward through that.”

Watch the trailer for Swindler Seduction below and stream the movie HERE.

Now, check out what Twitter has been saying about it…