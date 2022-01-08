instastuds

Colton Haynes’ nip slip, Gus Kenworthy’s birthday suit, & Kj Apa’s six pack

By

This week Colton Underwood moved in with his boyfriend, an OnlyFans star was arrested in Singapore, and Britney Spears went fully (an unapologetically) nude for her fans. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

KJ Apa spread out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lacoste (@lacoste)

Gus Kenworthy hitched a ride.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy)

Eliad Cohen took a break.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eliad Cohen (@eliad_cohen)

Miles McMillan read a book.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miles McMillan (@milesmcmillan)

Antoni Porowski checked the sand.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni)

Chris Salvatore stretched.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

Colton Haynes let a nip slip.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes)

Terry Miller splashed around.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Terry Miller (@terrysphots)

Charles Melton held the camera.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton)

Keiynan Lonsdale poked through.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keiynan Lonsdale (@keiynanlonsdale)

Neil Patrick Harris showed off.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)

Arthur Nory took a boat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arthur Nory (@arthurnory)

Jonathan Bennett smelled the fresh air.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett)

Ricky Martin soaked.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin)

Max Emerson stayed in Copacabana.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms)

Joey Graceffa covered up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joey Graceffa (@joeygraceffa)

Mark Wahlberg ran the beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

DJ Felipe Ferreira wore pink.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@djfelipeferreira)

Maluma showered outside.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

And Pete Davidson hosted New Year’s Eve.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)