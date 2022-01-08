Colton Haynes’ nip slip, Gus Kenworthy’s birthday suit, & Kj Apa’s six pack

This week Colton Underwood moved in with his boyfriend, an OnlyFans star was arrested in Singapore, and Britney Spears went fully (an unapologetically) nude for her fans. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
KJ Apa spread out.
Gus Kenworthy hitched a ride.
Eliad Cohen took a break.
Miles McMillan read a book.
Antoni Porowski checked the sand.
Chris Salvatore stretched.
Colton Haynes let a nip slip.
Terry Miller splashed around.
Charles Melton held the camera.
Keiynan Lonsdale poked through.
Neil Patrick Harris showed off.
Arthur Nory took a boat.
Jonathan Bennett smelled the fresh air.
Ricky Martin soaked.
Max Emerson stayed in Copacabana.
Joey Graceffa covered up.
Mark Wahlberg ran the beach.
DJ Felipe Ferreira wore pink.
Maluma showered outside.
And Pete Davidson hosted New Year’s Eve.
2 Comments
SDR94103
Colton Haynes. Please stop pushing this person on us. Thank you.
powersthatbe
Mark Wahlberg? History of homophobia?
KJ wins my vote hands down (his Lacostes).