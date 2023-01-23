Colton Haynes reminds us why we’re going to howl for Jackson in the new ‘Teen Wolf’ movie

Teen Wolf fans assemble!

Viewers of MTV’s hit series – which ran for 6 seasons from 2011 to 2017- have been counting down the days until the launch of the franchise’s upcoming film, Teen Wolf: The Movie, finally arrives Paramount+ on Friday, January 26th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes)

Teen Wolf: The Movie will see the return of most of the show’s original cast, including hotties Tyler Hochelin, Tyler Posey, and out heartthrob Colton Haynes.

Haynes, who plays werewolf Jackson Whittlemore, has been sharing his excitement for the film as well by posting adorable throwback photos from the series, back when the cast were all young new faces on the scene.

“Here’s a few @teenwolf promo throwbacks,” the 34-year-old captioned the slideshow. “The last photo is something MTV posted a loooong time ago & of course…I saved it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes)

Among the snaps are a few of Jackson and then-girlfriend Lydia (Holland Roden) as they showed off their doomed teen love in multiple embraces. It wasn’t until the show’s sixth season that we learned Jackson had come out and begun a relationship with another male werewolf. Jacob from Twilight could never!

Lydia would go on to form a relationship with Dylan O’Brien’s character of Stiles Stilinski as the couple ended up together on the show’s finale in 2017. Unfortunately, O’Brien is not returning to the film so how his character’s absence is addressed is sure to be a trending topic in the days ahead.

It’s also unclear if Haynes’ Jackson will have a new queer love interest in the film. Don’t let us down, Paramount!

What we do know is that Teen Wolf: The Movie takes place roughly 15 years after the events of the series and sees the wolf pack back in Beacon Hills to fight one of the deadliest enemies they’ve ever faced.

Check out the frightening trailer below:

Until the movie begins streaming on Friday, here are some more enviable photos of Haynes to woof at …

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes)