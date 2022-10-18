Colton Haynes says coming out harmed his career, but he still has hope: “I’ve done the right thing”

View this post on Instagram
I think that I’ve done the right thing by being so honest about my life. Do I think my career would be a completely different career if I just would’ve not come out of the closet and just would’ve played the game and just like not given any actual factual information out and just lied to everybody? Yeah, because you see it all the time if a lot of people who are successful aren’t genuine…
… It is extremely hard navigating the industry as an out person, an out LGBTQ+ actor, no matter how hard the media loves to try to tell you that, you know, things are different now. They’re not. I mean, you have incredible movies at the box office that aren’t doing or getting the respect that they deserve. You have actors who aren’t being paid the same as everybody else, even though they’ve been a part of projects for 10 years.
… I played straight characters my whole career. Then I came out of the closet and now the opportunities aren’t there. And so I think that’s something that needs to change. But also I think we just have to start making our own things and we have to start writing our own things and trying to uplift our communities as much as we can and not be the people in the community who try to continue to tear it down as well.”Colton Haynes speaking very candidly to the Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast about how coming out has negatively impacted his career.
Related: EXCLUSIVE: Colton Haynes opens up about homophobia in Hollywood and surviving sexual abuse
9 Comments
Paris in Santiago
Wise words regarding community. Thank you, Colton.
agedbeef61
With all of the amazing talent in front of and behind the camera, it is time for the gay entertainment community to start producing and publishing our own work instead of relying on “main stream” media.
Donston
Colton is hardly the most talented actor. But things were quite a bit different just ten years ago. And there are still glass ceilings today. When you’re a guy who depends on your sex appeal and depends on your female fan base, embracing a “gay” identity or letting people know you have homo-leanings or have had or is in a homo commitment- there’s always gonna be consequences. You’re gonna lose some interest from females who are mostly into you because of your looks, it’s gonna be more difficult to get “straight guys” to like you and support you, it’s gonna be more difficult to get “high profile” roles. This is still the reality of things. A lot of guys can’t handle that from both an ego and career standpoint, especially if they also deal with shit like fluidity or contradictions or internalized phobias or masculine insecurities. It’s all apart of the industry game.
CatholicXXX
Wasnt he “outted?”
southernway
What career?
ShiningSex
what a bore!
SDR94103
career?
Capawok
The most factual and normal comment I’ve seen here.
Bravo.
The real Bruce
Colton Haynes is one of the lucky ones to survive a “messed up” childhood and also survive the “Hollywood Machine” almost unscathed. He is talented as well as good looking. But remember this, agents and producers, ACTORS ACT! Gay or straight, it’s what they do! So many people in the “industry” are damn fools when it comes to casting people. Today’s audience, for the most part, are a lot smarter than “they” will ever be. But how many prequels and sequels do we have to be seeing coming to our theaters? Don’t we have writers and screenwriters anymore? Cast people like Mr. Haynes in good quality parts, build them up, like they used to do in years past. Then watch the box office returns jump! I will buy this memoir and I hope others do too. On to bigger and better roles, Colton!