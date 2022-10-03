Colton Haynes shares something we think you should read

Colton Haynes has shared a reader’s review of his recently published memoir, Miss Memory Lane, on his Instagram. The review was posted to GoodReads, where members of the public can rate and review the books they’ve read.

Haynes’ acclaimed autobiography explores his childhood and struggles to embrace his sexuality. It also recounts the homophobia he experienced as he tried to break into the entertainment industry. He was consistently told to tone down certain aspects of his personality to get ahead.

“This one got to me”

“This one got me 😭” Haynes said, captioning the review. “From the bottom of my heart…thank you. I hope my book finds ppl when they need it the most ❤️”

The review was as follows. It was written by someone who said they previously had little interest in Colton Haynes or reading his story.

We think it’s worth a read. Gay men can sometimes, all too easily, harshly judge fellow gay men. Maybe they blast them as “letting the side down” or trying too hard to win validation and attention. It’s important to recognize where that criticism sometimes stems from.

“Subject matters I didn’t care for prior to reading this book: memoirs, coming out stories, Colton Haynes,” begins the reviewer.

“I remember when seeing this on the shelves at my local bookstore I laughed to myself and thought: “who cares what Colton Haynes has to say?” Then, it became an editors pick at said bookstore, then I saw it had abnormally high reviews, then I noticed the adorable face on the cover, and then…I saw the book opened in Hot Springs, Arkansas—my hometown.

“I’ve adopted this mentality of reading about something you have an informed opinion on so as to make an educated decision on those feelings. Ironically, Colton Haynes was someone I had always thought used his sexuality as a way to become more famous because I assumed (incorrectly, and having never seen him act) that he needed something to keep his career alive…clearly I was wrong.

He continued: “So, I gave Miss Memory Lane a try, and after devouring it in 4 days I feel gutted, fulfilled, seen, heard, guilt for previous assumptions; [Miss Memory Lane], while a personal story, is a universal experience for so many gay men in the south. The bender where Colton is ‘too everything’ ripped me apart as who hasn’t had a negative relationship with the word ‘too’ for it constantly being attributed to one of their personality traits?

“Many of us dreamed of the attention much like Colton did, but not all of us got it”

“The vulnerability it must have taken to talk about how much he used his body to get what he wanted and how toxic his relationship was with men- it just creeps up your skin but also warms your heart because…you don’t feel so alone.

“By no means have I had the life of Colton and would never suggest any of that, but how oddly close our similarities are (one year apart, both cancers, both from Arkansas) it was a very uncomfortable mirror to look into, but one that needed to happen.

“Now I believe my dislike for Haynes over the years has been from maybe not liking what I’m seeing in myself, and a large part of jealousy, I’m sure.

“Many of us dreamed of the attention much like Colton did, but not all of us got it, and speaking for myself- I’m so glad that ultimately I didn’t. I want to just give him a hug and tell him thank you for writing this and also damn you for prompting me to pour my heart out on Goodreads.

“I’ve read many books so far in 2022 but this by far takes the prize for best book so far. Thank you, Miss Memory Lane, for being the book I didn’t know I needed this year.”

Miss Memory Lane was published at the end of May. It has notched up over 1,000 ratings on Good Reads, earning an average of 4.3 out of 5.