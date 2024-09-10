Colton Underwood (Photo: Shutterstock)

Bachelor alum Colton Underwood and his husband Jordan C Brown are preparing for the arrival of their first child. In May, the couple, who married last year, revealed they were expecting a child via a surrogate.

Underwood, 32, posted an image from an ultrasound scan to his social media.

“Our little boy is coming this fall 💙” he said in an accompanying caption.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Underwood also revealed via an interview with Men’s Health that he discovered he had a low sperm count. His doctor suggested this was likely due to testosterone supplements he was taking which had caused his testicles to reduce their own production of the hormone. This also impacted their ability to produce sperm.

Underwood’s sperm count bounced back after he stopped the supplements. The men both donated sperm. They have chosen not to find out as yet who the biological father of their child is.

Now, in an exclusive interview with People, Underwood has talked more about his and Brown’s preparations for parenthood. This includes a glimpse at the nursery they’ve had decorated for their child, due in October.

“We’re going with not your traditional [nursery], so we’re going with some greens, some yellows, some reds, which I know people might not think is going to work, but we’re really excited,” he said.

The room features a crib with a large canopy above it. There’s a star-shaped light on the ceiling. Vases on a side table hold an ornate flower arrangement.

Underwood and Brown assembled the crib, by Nestig, themselves.

“All of these little moments just mean so much to us because we don’t physically get to be along with the entire ride. We’re not with our surrogate every single day,” says Underwood. “So little things, as far as picking paint colors out and leaning into how we want this room to feel when we enter, where do we want to sit, where do we want the nursing chair to be when we want to hold him and feed him, it just adds more weight into those decisions.”

Underwood proudly shared the photos on Instagram. The color scheme all looks rather autumnal. There’s a Jean Cocteau-ish mural on the ceiling. The aesthetic harks back to the early 20th century. Swipe through the images below.

“The plant won’t last long”

Online, the room prompted divided opinion. Many people loved it. However, others were less impressed.

“The plant won’t last long on the changing table 😆 The little one will pull it down when he reaches about 3 months old LOL” was one well-liked comment.

“That is the most boring-looking nursery I have ever seen 😢” was another well-liked comment.

“Anyone else get an old musty smell from these pics? Not very cheerful for a nursery but to each their own. Everyone has different taste. Congratulations,” someone else offered, a little more diplomatically.

“What in the Dr Suess is this mess?” was another person’s blunt take.

As we say, others were kinder.

One person called it “Beautiful!” but added, “Make sure the tapestry is secured to the wall really well. Otherwise that’s a huge suffocation/strangulation hazard once baby starts grabbing.”

“Can already feel the love filling that room 😍” said one fan of the design.

Fellow Bachelor alum Joelle Fletcher said, “Perfection, I love this!!”

Others noted that having a single bed in there was a great idea.

Underwood told People he’s looking forward to bonding with his son in the chic room.

“I still have my same blanket that I went home from the hospital in, so I’ve kept it with me this entire time. Wrapping him in that and just loving on him and showing him the world, and being able to watch Jordan hold and feed him and having late nights and early mornings and all of the things that come with being a dad is what I’m looking forward to.”