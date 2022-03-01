Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown get engaged

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan C. Brown (@jordancbrown_)



Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood has announced he is engaged, less than a year after publicly coming out.

Underwood, 30, revealed late last year that he had been dating political strategist Jordan C. Brown, 39. In January, it was revealed the two men had bought a house together in Los Angeles. That same month, Brown helped organize a 30th birthday bash for Underwood.

Underwood confirmed to People that they have become engaged.

“After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature. I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship.

“I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” he continued. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.”

Both men shared photos of themselves in Big Sur on social media yesterday.

Colton posted a picture alongside Jordan, saying, “Life is going to be fun with you ♥️”

Brown shared a photo of Underwood cracking open a bottle of champagne, saying, “The only time in my life I’m ok with wasting a bottle of champagne. I love you babe. ❤️ 🤵‍♂️ 🍾”

They also shared well-wishes from friends and family.

Underwood revealed he’s gay in an interview in April with Good Morning America. It was later revealed he was working on a documentary series for Netflix about his coming-out journey. That six-part show, Coming Out Colton, premiered on the streamer in December.

Underwood and Brown were first linked when paparazzi shots emerged of them kissing on a vacation to Hawaii last September. In December, Underwood confirmed the romance, and said they were “in love”.

Underwood explained to People why he’d kept quiet about Brown while making and promoting Coming Out Colton.

“After The Bachelor, I learned the boundaries and healthiness of having a private relationship,” he said. “Everybody went through my breakup [with Cassie Randolph] and the ups and downs of my dating life. It’s nice for me to have something for myself.”

Underwood met Randolph on The Bachelor and they dated for over a year. They split in May 2020. That September, she filed a restraining order against him for allegations including stalking and harassment. The order was dropped two months later.

There’s no word yet on when Underwood and Brown plan to tie the knot.