Colton Underwood photographed kissing male friend on Hawaii vacation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Underwood (@coltonunderwood)



Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood, 29, has been spotted kissing a male friend on a beach in Hawaii.

Underwood, who came out as gay five months ago, has not revealed that he’s currently dating anyone, but paparazzi caught him engaging in a public display of affection near the Four Seasons in Maui, where’s he’s enjoying a vacation.

The pics were first appeared on TMZ. The celebrity news site, and other outlets, have identified the other individual as political strategist Jordan C. Brown (pictured below with Pete and Chasten Buttigieg).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan C. Brown (@jordancbrown_)



According to TMZ, Brown, 38, worked on John Kerry’s Presidential campaign in 2004 and Hilary Clinton’s in 2016.

Brown shared photos of himself and Gus Kenworthy on a trip to Provincetown earlier in the summer. It’s known Underwood was also there at the same time.

Related: Colton Underwood gayed it up in P-Town with Gus Kenworthy’s crew

Underwood also included a photo of himself and Brown in a photo dump on Instagram in late June (swipe below to see the sixth photo in the series). He captioned the photo, “Friends & family. I love you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Underwood (@coltonunderwood)

Queerty has reached out to Brown for comment.

After coming out as gay in April, Underwood faced some criticism after it immediately emerged he was in the process of shooting a documentary series about his coming out journey. Some felt he was seeking to profit from announcing he was gay.

Others pointed to his participation on The Bachelor franchise of shows, in which he competed for the attention of a range of women, and his subsequent relationship with Cassie Randolph. She took out a restraining order against him last September, alleging Underwood stalked her. The order was dropped last November after the two reached an agreement addressing Randolph’s concerns.

Related: Fan asks Colton Underwood how many guys he’s been with and this was his reaction

Underwood has been based in recent months in Denver. He revealed to followers on Instagram in May that relocating from LA to Denver, “Literally saved my life.

“I have the best family support system in Denver. I wasn’t built for LA during that time in my life.”

He confirmed the documentary series about his life is expected to air this fall.